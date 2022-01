(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota’s governor wants to send hundreds more nurses and millions more dollars to hospitals across the state that are struggling with the coronavirus. Governor Tim Walz yesterday said he is going to ask for 40-million-dollars for hospitals. He is also working with a temp agency to find 300 more nurses. Governor Walz also announced a plan to offer 200-dollar gift cards to parents of kids between five and 11-years-old who get their kids vaccinated.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO