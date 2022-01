Historic Black churches that are struggling with inadequate funding or face demolition are getting some major relief in order to allow congregation to continue. According to the Christian Science Monitor, a new effort to preserve the churches received a $20 million donation that will go to help congregations, such as one in Mayfield, Kentucky that was slammed during the tornado last month that killed more than 20 people.

