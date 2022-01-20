ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal media pounced on Gorsuch before Chief Justice Roberts, Sotomayor debunked viral NPR report

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe liberal media seized on a viral NPR report alleging Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch refused to wear a mask to accommodate his Supreme Court colleague Sonia Sotomayor before the two justices as well as Chief Justice John Roberts issued statements debunking the story. "Tragically, anti-mask insanity has now reached...

mediaite.com

Justice Sotomayor Rules in Favor of Shannon Bream Over NPR’s ‘False’ Report on Neil Gorsuch Mask Dispute

Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch pushed back on a report that they are in a dispute over the latter’s refusal to wear a face mask. NPR’s Nina Totenberg reported this week that Sotomayor is essentially being forced to work remotely because of Gorsuch. Sotomayor’s immunocompromised health condition puts her at increased risk from the coronavirus, and according to Totenburg, Gorsuch declined to wear a mask even after Chief Justice John Roberts asked all justices to do so.
Reason.com

How Many Supreme Court Justices Must Deny NPR's Reporting Before Media Outlets Believe Them?

Want to hear some gossip? Lately, rumors have been flying, especially rumors concerning a notoriously secretive and imperious institution: the Supreme Court of the United States. The Court has recently heard several important cases relating to the Biden administration's vaccine mandates for private sector workers and health care workers—but members of the public who closely followed the oral arguments might have noticed that Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor did not appear in person; she participated virtually, from her chambers.
The Independent

Diabetic Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor forced to work remotely because Gorsuch refuses to wear mask

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch’s refusal to wear a mask during in-person arguments has meant fellow Justice Sonia Sotomayor had to work remotely during arguments, NPR reported. This comes despite the fact the Supreme Court refused to block a federal mask mandate for air travel.Mr Gorsuch, whom former president Donald Trump nominated, refused to wear a mask while Ms Sotomayor, whom former president Barack Obama nominated, participated in arguments with a microphone setup in her office. Mr Gorsuch has been captured in images being the only justice to not wear a mask on the bench.Ms Sotomayor has type 1 diabetes,...
Vice

Anti-Masker Neil Gorsuch Is a Terrible Co-Worker: Report

The Supreme Court does not seem like a great work environment right now. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, one of just three liberals on the nation’s high court, has diabetes and, given the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant, is reportedly uncomfortable being in close quarters with people who are unmasked, according to a new report from NPR.
mediaite.com

Fox’s Shannon Bream: Supreme Court Source Says NPR Story on Gorsuch Refusing to Wear a Mask Is ‘Not Accurate’

An NPR story about Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor began gaining traction on social media on Tuesday. But according to a report on Fox News, the story isn’t true. The report in question is by Nina Totenberg. It noted that Sotomayor has diabetes, which puts her at elevated risk in the event she contracts Covid-19. Totenberg reported that amid the Omicron surge,
Law.com

'It Is False': Sotomayor, Gorsuch Deny Report of Feud Over Masks

Justice Neil Gorsuch is only justice who has not worn a mask during the January argument session. NPR reported this week that the justices, with the exception of Gorsuch, agreed to wear masks at the request of Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who has diabetes, has been...
The Independent

Justices Gorsuch and Sotomayor seek to play down mask row – but without addressing accusation

Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonya Sotomayor are pushing back on reports of conflict between them over Mr Gorsuch’s refusal to wear a mask while on the bench during arguments, but their denial of tensions isn’t fully addressing the controversy. On Wednesday, the justices issued a statement meant to refute to a National Public Radio article which alleged that Ms Sotomayor, who is diabetic and therefore at high risk for serious illness or death from Covid-19, had been forced to participate in arguments from her chambers because Mr Gorsuch, who sits next to her on the high court’s bench,...
digg.com

Here's Why Neil Gorsuch Is Forcing Sonia Sotomayor To Work From Home

Neil Gorsuch is refusing to honor a COVID safety request by Chief Justice John Roberts and it's forcing Sonia Sotomayor to work from home. According to NPR's Nina Totenberg, Neil Gorsuch is refusing to wear a mask during Supreme Court proceedings despite Sonia Sotomayor's concerns about COVID-19. Key Details. Because...
Slate

The Even Bigger Problem With Neil Gorsuch’s Decision Not to Wear a Mask

We are now six days into mask-mania at the U.S. Supreme Court. It all started during last Friday’s oral arguments in the vaccine-or-test mandate cases when Justice Neil Gorsuch was reportedly the only justice not masking throughout the session, though evidently Justices Sam Alito and Clarence Thomas removed their masks for extended periods. The masking protocol at the high court has long been a bit haphazard: When the justices began to hear cases in person again in October, Justice Sonia Sotomayor was the only justice wearing a mask. But the other justices all began to mask last Friday, the first sitting since the omicron surge, after more guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Likely not by coincidence, Sotomayor participated telephonically last Friday. (She has diabetes, which is a comorbidity factor with COVID, even the milder forms.) The Supreme Court’s spokeswoman also confirmed to Slate that Sotomayor then participated remotely in conference, where only the justices are present.
Washington Examiner

‘Resistance’ spin doctors and total Totenberg collapse

President Joe Biden’s press conference last week was an unmitigated disaster, as evidenced by the astounding number of "clarifications" and walk backs issued later by the White House. In a rambling, meandering, and often nonsensical presser that went on for roughly two hours, the president was anything but commanding...
