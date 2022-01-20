How clutter negatively impacts your health
Clutter doesn’t just make a mess of your home. It can also mess up your health!
Clutter is one of the top sources of stress in our lives, and that can lead to issues like heart disease.
Andrew Melon is a productivity expert and author of “Unstuff Your Life.”
He explained why clutter is bad for our brain.
