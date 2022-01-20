ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How clutter negatively impacts your health

By Arrianee LeBeau, Tamsen Fadal
Clutter doesn’t just make a mess of your home. It can also mess up your health!

Clutter is one of the top sources of stress in our lives, and that can lead to issues like heart disease.

Andrew Melon is a productivity expert and author of “Unstuff Your Life.”

He explained why clutter is bad for our brain.

Wellness Mama

514: Teri Cochrane on How Genes, Viruses, Emotions, and Stress Impact Health

Amazon Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Listen Notes Pandora RSS Spotify Spreaker Stitcher TuneIn YouTube iHeartRadio. I’m here with the brilliant Teri Cochrane, founder of the Global Sustainable Health Institute and an international thought leader on longevity. She has decades of clinical work, and she developed the Cochrane Method and the Wildatarian Diet, which we talk about today.
HEALTH
Daily Republic

For Your Health: How healthy is your relationship with food?

A near-year of Covid-19-induced quarantining and lack of exercise may have added some inches and pounds to your waistline, which is to be expected. But, might you or a loved one have acquired an unhealthy relationship with food, as well?. The last week in February marks “Eating Disorder and Screening...
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
