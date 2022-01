There’s no way around it. Aside from finally winning a game against arch-rival Ohio State, Jim Harbaugh hasn’t been anywhere close to being what many believed he would be when he accepted the keys to the kingdom up in Ann Arbor. No matter what any Michigan fan, player, or interested observer will tell you, going 1-5 against Ohio State, winning the Big Ten just once, and having a dismal record in top ten matchups and in the postseason, isn’t anywhere near what the program signed up for.

