Austin Jones talks about why he committed to USC

Former Stanford running back Austin Jones committed to USC Thursday. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound back announced his decision via social media:. Jones started in all six games of the shortened 2020 season for Stanford and rushed 126 times for 550 yards and nine touchdowns. His sophomore season earned him recognition heading into the 2021 season as he was named on preseason watch lists for the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award. His production decreased in this past season for the Cardinal, however, finishing with 107 carries for 378 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 267 yards and another score.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO