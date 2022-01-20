ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Jones talks about why he committed to USC

By Erik McKinney about 7 hours
USC continues to roll with transfer portal...

USC picks up Stanford transfer running back Austin Jones out of the NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Stanford running back Austin Jones committed to USC Thursday. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound back announced his decision via social media:. Jones started in all six games of the shortened 2020 season for Stanford and rushed 126 times for 550 yards and nine touchdowns. His sophomore season earned him recognition heading into the 2021 season as he was named on preseason watch lists for the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award. His production decreased in this past season for the Cardinal, however, finishing with 107 carries for 378 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 267 yards and another score.
Austin Jones transfers to USC, headlining large group of departing starters

Stanford’s top running back has left the team — and he’ll be suiting up against the Cardinal in September. Junior Austin Jones committed to USC on Thursday, he announced on Twitter. Jones’ departure headlines a large group of Cardinal players that have entered the transfer portal in the offseason following Stanford’s 3-9 season in 2021 — including several starters and two junior running backs, Jones and Nathaniel Peat, who both transferred prior to their senior year.
Stanford RB Austin Jones becomes USC's latest Pac-12 transfer addition

USC continues to have success adding transfers from other Pac-12 programs under first-year head coach Lincoln Riley. The latest piece fell into place Thursday as Stanford RB Austin Jones announced his plans to make the move to Los Angeles and suit up for the Trojans. The junior running back from...
Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud names top eight schools

Tyler (Texas) Legacy defensive lineman Jordan Renaud is down to eight schools, he announced Thursday on Instagram. Renaud is the No. 66 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 12 defensive lineman and the No. 11 prospect in Texas.
Jordan Davis sends farewell to Georgia Bulldogs fans

Jordan Davis will never be forgotten in the minds of Georgia Bulldogs fans. On Friday, the star defensive linemen took to social media to write a heartfelt goodbye to his school and fanbase. “November 16, 2017. That’s the day I committed to the University of Georgia, and the day my...
Trojans swipe transfer running back from Pac-12 opponent

While the Trojans wait on quarterback Caleb Williams to make a decision, they’ve addressed another need via the transfer portal. Former Stanford running back Austin Jones announced his commitment to USC on Thursday. Jones was a bright spot for the Cardinal over the last two seasons. He posted 1,351...
Louisville forward gives damning response on coaching staff

The Louisville Cardinals fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 82-70 on Saturday and the disconnect between players and the coaches seems to be in full force. With drama and controversy swirling around the program, it makes sense that reporters would ask key players about the seemingly strained relationship with the coaching staff.
LSU announces addition of former Group of 5 transfer

The LSU Tigers announced a big addition for the special teams unit on Thursday. Former East Carolina Pirate Slade Roy is headed to Baton Rouge as the Tigers’ newest long snapper. Roy appeared in 12 games as a true freshman for the Pirates in 2021. He has four years...
