The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers are set to go head-to-head Saturday night with the winner set to advance the NFC Championship. This will be the Packers' first taste of the playoffs this year after earning the first-round bye with the No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, the Niners come into Lambeau Field after a thrilling upset win over the Dallas Cowboys. San Francisco enters the divisional round as the biggest underdog on the four-game slate, so it'll need to bring its best punch in order to move on.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO