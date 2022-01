As the ex-Auburn defensive coordinator continues his search for a new home, head coach Bryan Harsin sent his gratitude and appreciation to Derek Mason. "I want to thank Coach Mason for his leadership as our defensive coordinator this past season and wish nothing but the best for him on his next steps,” said Harsin via Auburn Undercover's Nathan King. “The decision to leave Auburn was not an easy one for him & he will always be a part of the Auburn family."

AUBURN, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO