Patriots Point Adjusting Hours Due to Anticipated Severe Weather

By Holy City Sinner
 5 days ago

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will be operating under adjusted hours...

City of Charleston Offices to Close Early Friday Due to Winter Weather Forecast

Due to inclement weather forecast for tomorrow, city of Charleston offices will close at 2 pm on Friday, January 21, 2022. According to the National Weather Service Charleston, Friday’s forecast calls for rain developing into periods of freezing rain as temperatures drop late in the day, which could result in icy roadways.
CHARLESTON, SC
College of Charleston to Close at 2 pm Friday Due to Winter Storm

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of southeast South Carolina, including the Charleston region, that will remain in effect from Friday afternoon (1/21) through Saturday morning (1/22). The College will close all non-essential operations at 2 p.m. Friday (1/21). The College expects to resume...
CHARLESTON, SC
#Severe Weather
Expected severe weather cancels events

Due to expected inclement weather today and later this evening, there are several closings and postponements. The Dixie Cadillacs Dance at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center will not be held tonight and is postponed until 7 p.m. Jan. 22. InterServ Friday Fun Night will not be held this...
ENVIRONMENT
Weather Update: 2 Hour Delay

Gardner-Webb University will operate on a two-hour delay the morning of Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Campus classes and events will begin at 10:00 a.m. If you have questions, please contact your instructors. Dimensions is cancelled tomorrow the 18th. The cafeteria will be open for breakfast at 9am and will resume...
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
CBS Boston

Tracking Potential For Significant Coastal Snowstorm Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) – Here we go again. Just like last week, we are tracking the potential for a significant coastal storm on Saturday. Obviously, last week’s storm was a miss, a forecast that came into clarity by midweek. Even from the start, the odds seemed to favor a track fairly far south and east of New England and the chances of a complete miss were always high. This week I don’t have the same feel. While the storm track and origins are just about the same, coming out of the Deep South and intensifying offshore of the Carolina’s, the early odds on...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Round Of Cold And Snow Expected On Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have a dry and mild end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures running a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Sunday highs will top out mostly in the 30s in the mountains with some 40s on the western slope and 50s on the plains. Monday will be a transition day with some sunshine to start but a mix of sun and clouds along with some colder temperatures by the afternoon as the first of two cold fronts slide in from the north. Afternoon highs will fall by about 5...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Fast Storm System To Bring Snow To Parts Of Delaware Valley Sunday Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fast-moving clipper-type storm system that moved past the Philadelphia area Sunday evening is wrapping up. Areas where snow accumulated with overnight lows in the 20’s will be icy. Areas north and west of Philadelphia saw anywhere from a coating to 1 inch of snow. Cold patterns persist all week with highs in the 20’s and 30’s. Tuesday is the only day we will be near average in the low 40’s. There’s a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, then another fast-moving clipper passes at night with clouds to bring a chance of scattered light snow showers, mainly well north of Philly. Precipitation chances have decreased for Tuesday with only a chance of a spotty rain or snow shower. A bitter blast returns Wednesday and Thursday with a high in 20’s and lows in single digits and teens.  A high of 26 degrees on Wednesday will make for our fourth sub-30° high this in January — the most in four years, since January 2018. Cold front to bring a chance of light snow on Friday CBS3’s Tammie Souza and Lauren Casey contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS 46

Zoo Atlanta closes Sunday due to severe winter weather

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Zoo Atlanta announced they will be closed on Sunday in anticipation of the inclement winter weather moving through Georgia. The zoo will be closed for daytime general admission, as well as for the final night of IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival.
ATLANTA, GA
eku.edu

Inclement Weather Hours

The Student Recreation Center will open at 9am. Evening swim will be available from 5pm-8pm. Up to date information regarding the Student Recreation Center will be communicated through the "EKU Campus Rec" App and social media. Published on January 17, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
holycitysinner.com

Tricounty Link to Suspend Service This Evening

Due to projected inclement weather impacts and potential road hazards, all Tricounty Link services will be suspended at 6 pm on Friday, January 21st. Route C203 will operate on a delay on Saturday morning; service expected to start at 12 pm pending weather and road conditions. Please check back to...
TRAFFIC
WSET

GLTC adjusting, canceling routes due to road conditions Tuesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're counting on public transportation to get you around the Hill City, make sure you check on the latest route updates. The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company is making changes to its routes Tuesday. Route 1B will not be in service. Routes 3A and 3B...
LYNCHBURG, VA

