Patriots Point Adjusting Hours Due to Anticipated Severe Weather

BOSTON (CBS) – Here we go again.
Just like last week, we are tracking the potential for a significant coastal storm on Saturday. Obviously, last week’s storm was a miss, a forecast that came into clarity by midweek. Even from the start, the odds seemed to favor a track fairly far south and east of New England and the chances of a complete miss were always high.
This week I don’t have the same feel. While the storm track and origins are just about the same, coming out of the Deep South and intensifying offshore of the Carolina’s, the early odds on...
