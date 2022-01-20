ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue

By Megan Hadley
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QVMkr_0drLZI1p00

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The American Museum of Natural History has removed the Theodore Roosevelt statue that was located in front of the building in New York City.

The statue, which stood for over 80 years, was gone Thursday morning.

"Restoration of the plaza in front of the Museum will continue through the spring. The removal and restoration work is estimated to cost around $2 million," the museum said in a statement to Gothamist.

The statue features former President Theodore Roosevelt and African American and Native American figures holding "subservient positions" to him.

Protests against the statue began as far back as the 1970s, and again in 2017.

Then-Mayor Bill de Blasio formed a commission in 2017 to evaluate the statue. Members were divided over how to properly deal with the picture depicted and added a sign with more information and context.

Later, the museum asked the city, which owns the statue, to remove it from their premises.

The statue will be kept in New York until it is ready to be shipped to North Dakota, where the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is slated to open in 2026. An advisory council will guide efforts to contextualize the statue as a tool for studying the nation's past.

Comments / 5

Ann Goodwin
2d ago

When is it going to stop ??? They getting all they wanted now it’s not enough what’s next get all the white people to be black? (He’ll know )

Reply
2
Rose Karschner
2d ago

they need to leave them monuments alone they have no right touching them they weren't there before they got into the office

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

Today is Saturday, Jan. 22, the 22nd day of 2022 with 343 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Mars and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include Russian Czar Ivan...
SCIENCE
UPI News

Anti-vaccine rally planned for Lincoln Memorial on Sunday

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Anti-vaccine activists from across the nation will gather at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Sunday in protest of public health mandates. The movement to reject vaccine mandates has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tens of millions of Americans are now participating...
WASHINGTON, DC
UPI News

Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Thich Nhat Hanh, a Vietnamese Buddhist monk and peace activist whose writings taught mindfulness and non-violence, died Saturday at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam. He was 95. His death was announced by Plum Village, an international monastic community founded by the Zen master in 1982....
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
North Dakota State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
UPI News

On This Day: Ex-Penn State coach Joe Paterno dies

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1771, Spain ceded the Falkland Islands to Britain. In 1901, Queen Victoria of Britain died at age 82 after a reign of 64 years. She was succeeded by her son, Edward VII. In 1914, attorneys for world heavyweight boxing champion...
SPORTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
265K+
Followers
48K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy