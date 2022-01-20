ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi against push to ban stock trading by lawmakers

By Raquel Martin
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYUsa_0drLZEUv00

The push to ban members of Congress from trading stocks is picking up steam on Capitol Hill. But the effort faces one major hurdle: the opposition of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

