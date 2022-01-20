Divaad Wilson Decides to Return to UCF

UCF Football will have talented safety Divaad Wilson around for the 2022 season.

ORLANDO - For years, the biggest issue with UCF Football getting over the top would be finding enough talented defensive backs to compete with top-notch teams. Heading into the 2022 season, the trend is changing in a big way. With a youthful secondary that brings back just about everyone, a key member of the unit at safety is also returning to the Knights.

Last year, junior Divaad Wilson made a transition to play safety after being recruited to play as a cornerback. Earlier today, Wilson announced via social media that he is going to return to the Knights for his redshirt senior season.

Coming out of high school, Wilson was a four-star defensive back who had offers from schools including Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, and UCF. He committed to play for the Georgia Bulldogs however, in two seasons with the Bulldogs, Wilson only had 28 total tackles and one interception. That lone interception came against the at the time #7 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish were playing the Bulldogs in Athens, and the home team prevailed 23-17. His role with the Georgia Bulldogs was limited and as a result, Wilson transferred to UCF.

This past season, Wilson recorded 74 total tackles, one sack, and two interceptions (which tied for the team lead with Florida State transfer Tatum Bethune and Dyllon Lester). Earlier this year against Memphis, Wilson recorded an interception that helped the Knights close out the Memphis Tigers by a score of 24-7. In addition to that, in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, he tied for the team lead with seven tackles with Tatum Bethune.

After a full off-season of preparation, it will be interesting to see how his role with the Knights will be as fellow Knights Dyllon Lester, Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, Justin Hodges, and Quadric Bullard are slated to return to the Knights as well.

