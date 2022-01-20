ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, TN

Three 2023 Tennessee targets earn all-state honors

By Ken Lay
 2 days ago
Three 2023 Tennessee football prospects have received recognition from the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

The prospects were named to the TSWA’s Class 5A all-state team.

Powell High School (Powell, Tennessee) wide receivers Adarius Redmond and Ayden Green received all-state honors after leading the Panthers to its first-ever state championship.

Redmond has Southeastern Conference offers from the Vols, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Ole Miss.

Greene, a two-sport athlete who also plays basketball, has offers from the Vols, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Pittsburgh, Tulane, Virginia and West Virginia.

Running back DeSean Bishop from Karns High School (Knoxville, Tennessee) was also named to the all-state team.

Bishop helped Karns host its first playoff game in school history.

He has offers from Tennessee, Austin Peay, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Michigan State, Tulane and Virginia Tech.

Bad shooting dooms LSU against Tennessee

LSU Men’s basketball team has lost three straight games after Tennessee’s 64-50 win. The Tigers are now 15-4 and 3-4 in the SEC. LSU struggled from the field, shooting 38% and 17.6% from three-point land. Tennessee jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead as the Tigers missed their first seven shots. The Tigers then went on a 12-3 run to get back in the game, but the Vols did an outstanding job holding off and eventually won by 14 points.
TENNESSEE STATE
