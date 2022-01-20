ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

How to Watch Gonzaga vs USF Basketball Game

By Christian Pedersen
GonzagaNation.net
GonzagaNation.net
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJDKX_0drLXo0X00

Thursday night the #1 ranked Gonzaga basketball team plays host to the University of San Francisco Dons, tipoff is at 8 PM Pacific. Before the game starts make sure to catch all of Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau's conversation with Dons head coach Todd Golden.

Plus see our full by the numbers breakdown on what to look for tonight from both teams.

Also make sure to subscribe to all the Gonzaga Nation social media feeds so you never miss any of pre or post game analysis from Adam Morrison or Dan Dickau.

In case you can't make it to tonight's game here is all the information on where, when and how you watch.

  • Time: 8:00 pm PT
  • TV: CBS Sports Network

After the game is over Gonzaga Nation is you source for the best exclusive post game analysis and reaction. Nobody gets better access and give you better views on Gonzaga Basketball, the best team and fanbase in the nation.

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Dickau
Person
Todd Golden
Person
Adam Morrison
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Grayson Allen dirty foul that results in ejection

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Grayson Allen was known for dirty plays more than anybody in college basketball during his time at Duke (perhaps more than anybody in college history, period), and it’s continued at the NBA level. Allen was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul — resulting in an automatic...
NBA
The Spun

DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Signs With New NBA Team

A little over two weeks ago, the Milwaukee Bucks waived center DeMarcus Cousins. On Friday morning, the former All-Star found a new home in the NBA. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski just reported that Cousins is signing a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets. “Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins will sign...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Cbs Sports Network#Usf Basketball Game#Gonzaga Nation
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Suggests 3 Other Schools Join The SEC

This past summer, Texas and Oklahoma shocked the world of college football by announcing that they planned to move to the SEC. The reveal sparked plenty of discussion about what other moves could be on the way and if the SEC would try to turn itself into a “mega-conference” of sorts.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Jordan Davis sends farewell to Georgia Bulldogs fans

Jordan Davis will never be forgotten in the minds of Georgia Bulldogs fans. On Friday, the star defensive linemen took to social media to write a heartfelt goodbye to his school and fanbase. “November 16, 2017. That’s the day I committed to the University of Georgia, and the day my...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Trojans swipe transfer running back from Pac-12 opponent

While the Trojans wait on quarterback Caleb Williams to make a decision, they’ve addressed another need via the transfer portal. Former Stanford running back Austin Jones announced his commitment to USC on Thursday. Jones was a bright spot for the Cardinal over the last two seasons. He posted 1,351...
NFL
247Sports

Auburn basketball holds off Kentucky; media eyes No. 1 ranking

Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
KENTUCKY STATE
Gonzaga Bulletin

WCC reschedules Bulldogs' matchup against Toreros and Waves

The Gonzaga University men’s basketball team has new dates for its road games at the University of San Diego and Pepperdine University. The Bulldogs will take on the Toreros Feb. 3 before traveling to Malibu on Feb. 17 to play the Waves. Both games were postponed earlier this month due to COVID-19 protocols.
SPOKANE, WA
GonzagaNation.net

GonzagaNation.net

Spokane, WA
33
Followers
14
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news on Gonzaga athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/gonzaga

Comments / 0

Community Policy