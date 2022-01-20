SBA partnering with FEMA for recovery assistance

Not surprisingly, the Small Business Administration's (SBA) Economic Injury and Disaster Loan (EIDL) program has created controversy over the past few months. As I have previously written about, the SBA raised the EIDL cap to $2M without requiring proof of economic injury. While I understand why this step was taken, I do not understand why proof of economic injury was not required. Yes, it will slow down how fast the money gets out, but wouldn't we rather be sure it's going to the right places? To those that need it most over those who click the "Submit" button first? This decision completely contradicts the program's original intention and hurts businesses that continue to be impacted by the Pandemic.

