Sacramento native Arik Armstead named 49ers nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year for third consecutive year
SANTA CLARA — For the third-straight year, Sacramento-native Arik Armstead has been nominated by the San Francisco 49ers for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.The 49ers said Tuesday that Armstead received the nomination for his "unrivaled accomplishments on the field and in the community."I consider my career as what I do on the field and off the field. I think they both go hand in hand. I know a lot of guys do a lot of amazing things in the community, so to be a part of that and be honored with them is a huge experience for...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Hendon Hooker gets the news that Tennessee Vols fans have been dreading
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker got some unfortunate news on Monday night. Hooker is not one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists. Instead, it’s Georgia’s Stetson Bennet, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and USC’s Caleb Williams. At one point this season, Hooker was...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Status In Lakers-Cavs Game
Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Lakers star Davis leaves game vs Cavs with flu-like symptoms
CLEVELAND — (AP) — Los Angeles star center Anthony Davis left the Lakers' game against the Cavaliers on Tuesday night after the first quarter with flu-like symptoms and will not return. Davis, who scored 99 points in his previous two games, scored only one point in eight minutes....
