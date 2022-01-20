SANTA CLARA — For the third-straight year, Sacramento-native Arik Armstead has been nominated by the San Francisco 49ers for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.The 49ers said Tuesday that Armstead received the nomination for his "unrivaled accomplishments on the field and in the community."I consider my career as what I do on the field and off the field. I think they both go hand in hand. I know a lot of guys do a lot of amazing things in the community, so to be a part of that and be honored with them is a huge experience for...

