ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Pelosi against push to ban stock trading by lawmakers

By Raquel Martin
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4TnM_0drLWIdW00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The push to ban members of Congress from trading stocks is picking up steam on Capitol Hill, but the effort faces one major hurdle: the opposition of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Despite growing calls to ban sitting members of Congress from trading stocks, Pelosi, D-Calif., pushed back.

“I do come down always in favor of trusting our members,” she said Thursday.’

Pelosi said she does not think insider trading is happening on Capitol Hill because it’s already illegal. She says it is a Justice Department issue. But she left the door open to raising penalties against members who don’t make their trades public.

A Business Insider report recently revealed that 54 lawmakers failed to properly disclose their trades last year.

“I’ve said to the House Adminsitration Committee, ‘Review all the bills,’” Pelosi said.

But many lawmakers say fines are not enough. Both Democrats and Republicans are pushing legislation to force members and their spouses to move their investments to a blind trust or mutual funds.

Should lawmakers be banned from trading stocks?

“It’s the right thing to do,” Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill. said.

He said members of Congress have access to privileged information and can’t be allowed to use that knowledge for personal gain.

“We have access to new laws that may be coming out, we have the opportunity to meet with business leaders,” Casten said. “You can’t look at the returns that members of Congress have achieved and conclude that they’re not trading on inside information.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., agrees. He accused Pelosi of objecting to the effort to protect her own wealth.

“She doesn’t want to debate this or bring it up for a vote,” he said. “I think it shows how much she profits personally.”

Hawley says he is willing to work with Democrats to pass a ban this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Nancy Pelosi
WHO 13

Bill would eliminate vehicle registration fees for disabled vets in Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — On Wednesday, as Governor Kim Reynolds spoke at the Veterans on the Hill event, legislation was going through subcommittee that would help Iowa’s veterans. Senate Study Bill 3036 would waive fees for motor vehicle registration for disabled veterans. The study bill passed the Veterans Affairs Iowa State Senate Subcommittee with the […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Second ‘Ag Gag Law’ case dropped by Iowa prosecutors

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A year after dropping charges against an activist who exposed what many viewed as the inhumane killing of hundreds of pigs at two Iowa pork plants, prosecutors have dropped a second case against him. The dismissal of the second case against Matt Johnson, an activist with the group Direct Action […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Trading#Nexstar#Capitol Hill#House#D Calif#Justice Department#Business Insider#Review#Democrats#Republicans
WHO 13

Sonya Heitshusen, former WHO 13 anchor, announces run for Iowa House

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A former central Iowa television news anchor and reporter has announced her campaign for Iowa House District 28. Sonya Heitshusen, who previously worked at WHO 13 and WOI, announced Thursday she’s running for the House district that includes part of southeast Dallas County — comprised of Van Meter, Adel, and […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WHO 13

West Des Moines, Mediacom settle lawsuit over Google Fiber deal

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of West Des Moines, Google Fiber, and Mediacom have reached an agreement after a year-long lawsuit. According to the Des Moines Register, the three groups reached an agreement that will end with the suburb paying out $600,000 to dismiss a lawsuit against the city. Back in 2020, West […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy