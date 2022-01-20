ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster City, IA

Frozen beauty: Iowa’s Briggs Woods waterfalls on a frigid day

By Mike Borland
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – The small creek connecting the Boone River to Briggs Woods Lake has several waterfalls along its short course. A thick layer of snow and frigid temperatures have given the creek and the falls a new look for winter, one you can enjoy courtesy of Drone13 and Digital Originals.

Steep banks and unsure footing made Drone13 a great tool to safely get close to the icy water that was flowing. The resulting video was worth the short hike and cold fingertips.

Briggs Woods Park covers 550 acres in Hamilton County and sits just across the Boone River from Webster City, about 75 miles from Des Moines. It was the first county park in Iowa, dating back to 1919. The park features a lake, trails, camping and fishing and, of course, the waterfalls. Briggs Woods Golf Course adjoins the park.

