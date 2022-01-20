ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts hosts Amazing Tablescapes Fundraiser

By Steven Cohen
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j99ee_0drLW8tV00

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in Hagerstown is preparing its annual “people’s choice” award around a most creative artistic theme: “tablescapes.”

As moving rates skyrocket, moving companies experience long-haul trucker shortage

In the tradition of 17th-century “banqueting”, the museum is hosting a party later this month, celebrating its founding almost a century ago. The museum is recognized as one of the finest small art museums in the entire country featuring European masters, 19th-century American art and more than a hundred pieces of early American life from the perspective of Norwegian, Dutch and French settlers from the early 19th century.

“In the 17th century, elaborate banquets would involve these centerpieces that often would provoke conversation. They were meant to entertain the diners,” said Sarah Hall, director of the museum.

The museum is raising funds around the theme of these historic, artistic tablescapes. Patrons can vote with a donation for the most creative “tablescape.” Last year’s tablescape fundraiser generated $38,000 for the museum.

For more information, visit their website . A special virtual preview event is set for January 30, for which tickets cost $100. Then February 1 through February 28 art enthusiasts can go online and vote for their favorite designed tablescapes. The winner of the voting will receive the People’s Choice Award. You’ll find the complete press release here: https://wcmfa.org/amazing-tablescapes/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Community gathers to revamp arts and entertainment district in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The community is gathering to revamp the city of Hagerstown’s arts and entertainment district. In a listening session hosted by the Hagerstown Arts and Entertainment District Advisory Council Tuesday, community members spoke about what the district should do to bring more diversity, culture, businesses, economic growth, and art and entertainment to downtown […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

FCPS announces upcoming student music festivals

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — FCPS announced this year’s All-County High School Music Festival and All-County Middle School Music Festival is coming up soon. “Please mark your calendars and encourage family, friends and neighbors to attend these festivals to show their support of these extremely talented students and to support music education,” FCPS curriculum specialist for secondary […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Frederick made hosts winter festival for local artists

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick is well known for its unique culture and art, especially local artists. During its winter festival, the city allowed local artists to showcase their homemade merchandise in a small and convenient way. The festival displayed several trinkets such as candles and clothing. Artists were even allowed to list their products […]
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hagerstown, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
Washington County, MD
Government
City
Hagerstown, MD
State
Washington State
County
Washington County, MD
Washington County, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Hagerstown, MD
Government
WDVM 25

Friends remember Valerie Belfoure

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– “She was loved… I mean, she is love… she is just light… loved like everything good about a person there could ever be is her. And we don’t mean that lightly,” Angela Munoz, Valerie’s best friend, and former co-worker said. Valerie Belfoure, mom to three and general manager of the Bulls and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museums#American Art#Washington Dc#Skyrocket#Truck Drivers#Museum#People S Choice#Tablescapes#European#Norwegian#Dutch#French#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Home & Remodeling Show Returns After 2 Years

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Home and Remodeling Show is back after two years, and residents have the opportunity to interact with vendors in-person. The show hosted by Market Place Events has returned to the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia. The show was canceled years prior due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show features […]
CHANTILLY, VA
WDVM 25

Sleep in heavenly peace builds beds for unfortunate families

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A bed is a basic necessity for anyone’s health and well-being. That’s why they sleep in heavenly peace organization in Hagerstown is making it their personal mission to make sure that no kid sleep on the floor. “If you take the population of Washington County of 150,000 people and under 18 […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
WDVM 25

Hagerstown officials and Rep. Trone talk infrastructure needs

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Congressman David Trone sat down with local leaders today to discuss infrastructure needs in the City of Hagerstown. In their meeting with Congressman David Trone, Mayor Emily Keller and public works and economic development members highlighted the specific areas they feel should be addressed first. “So we’re asking with the infrastructure […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

New 801 East Men’s Shelter opens in Ward 8

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Department of Human Services (D.H.S.), and the Department of General Services (D.G.S.) officially opened the new 801 East Men’s Shelter on the St. Elizabeths East campus in Ward 8. Mayor Bowser said, “Every person deserves to have a chance to get back on his feet, to have […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Ft. Ritchie development blossoming in northeast Washington County

CASCADE, Md. (WDVM) — After redevelopment of Fort Ritchie in the northeast corner of Washington County was delayed, the project is now on a fast track. A former military installation was closed in 1998 after the federal government downsized the footprint of military installations across the country, these 500 or so acres in Cascade, Maryland […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Harm reduction services offered in Rockville

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic has resulted in a lot of losses — whether they were from COVID-19, natural causes or overdose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug use skyrocketed during the pandemic. Now, hard reduction services are being made available in Montgomery County. These services are located at […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

Montgomery Council pauses proposed vaccine mandate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council was considering making passports more than just for traveling. Earlier this month, they had considered requiring proof of vaccinations for residents to enter establishments, but it seems like they may be changing their minds. In a press conference on Monday, Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz and Vice […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Catholic Diocese of Arlington make masks optional

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Catholic Diocese of Arlington makes masks optional for students. The Catholic Diocese is following Gov. Youngkin’s executive order, allows parents to decide whether their children wear masks in school or not. The Diocese also says that while they will follow the governor’s order, they still advise Catholic schools to follow […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy