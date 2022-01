A New Jersey family learned the hard way to put passcodes on their phones after their 22-month-old racked up $1,700 in online orders on mom’s phone. The Kumar family had just moved into a new home and, according to News 12 New Jersey, the mother, Madhu, had been browsing home furnishings from Walmart on her phone and placing items in the shopping cart for purchase some time in the future.

