Shedd Aquarium’s Penguin Celebrities Showcased In New Children’s Book

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — A new penguin-focused children’s book showcasing two of Shedd Aquarium’s favorite residents will soon be available for purchase. The books highlight two rockhopper penguins named Edward and Annie, who went viral on social media...

chicago.cbslocal.com

