Going into The Bachelor episode 2 on ABC tonight, there was a big question that echoed within the fandom: Did Clayton send Cassidy home?. Here’s what we can say about her: At one point on his journey, Clayton was clearly into her. A preview for the episode show the two of them spending a ton of time together on an upcoming group date but at some point, it’s clear that things start to go a little awry. The promo at the bottom of the article shows Clayton learning that Cassidy supposedly has a friend with benefits that she was FaceTiming right before the two of them met. The insinuation here is that seemingly, Cassidy was either keeping her options open or wasn’t taking the show all that seriously.

TV SHOWS ・ 14 DAYS AGO