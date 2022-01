Dell Technologies has announced a slew of updates to its multi-cloud portfolio as the company builds itself up to earning the title of being "the cloud ecosystem champion". "Think of us as the cloud ecosystem champion," Dell Technologies Asia Pacific and Japan global digital cities president Amit Midha told press during a briefing. "Think of us as delivering a better multi-cloud experience that truly works on behalf of the customer [and] that truly unleashes the value of data."

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO