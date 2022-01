The "New Year, New You" movement often makes nutrition professionals cringe. A flood of dieters with good intentions latch on to crazy fads only to be disappointed when their overly restrictive conquests fail. But that's not a reason to toss well-intentioned healthy eating goals out the window. All hope is not lost: U.S. News and World Report's board of health experts, which includes a gaggle of dietitians, vet all the major diet plans out there on a yearly basis to find the best ones for acheiving overall health and wellbeing based on the science and data behind them. If you're looking to make some healthy changes this year, these are the three healthiest diet plans of 2022.

DIETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO