8 Shows Like Criminal Minds to Watch if You Like Criminal Minds

1883, Paramount+'s hit spin-off prequel to Yellowstone, is the biggest traditional TV Western in almost 20 years. The series, from auteur creator Taylor Sheridan, who writes every episode, takes the grand scope of the modern day-set Yellowstone and transports it back in time to the Old West, telling the story of how John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) ancestors traveled across the Great Plains to Montana to settle the Yellowstone Ranch. It stars Tim McGraw as James Dutton, a world-weary man looking for a better life for his family, and Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, a crusty old trail boss leading a wagon train across thousands of miles of perilous territory. The travelers must contend with threats both natural and human before they reach the promised land.
