Dumb Things People Say About REITs

Investors dig in next week with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 Index coming off their worst weekly loss since March of 2020. The Nasdaq is down 16% from its high and is having the worst start of a year since 2008. A huge rush of earnings reports could shift the focus with the list of major companies heading into the earnings confessional including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD). The two-day Federal Reserve meeting will also dominate the conversation with more clarity on the end of quantitative easing anticipated and potential clues on the pace of interest rate hikes that could swing Treasury yields. It is also gut check time in the crypto market after Bitcoin (BTC-USD) shed 16% last week and Ethereum (ETH-USD) lost 24%. Cryptocurrency miners Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) also took on heavy losses against the backdrop of tighter Fed monetary policy. The week ends with the fourth-quarter GDP report arriving to expectations that the economy grew at a 5.8% pace despite some Omicron headwinds.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO