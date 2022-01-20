ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Hawkeye’s Fra Fee Joins Cast Of Beauty And The Beast Prequel Series

By Christine Malone
lrmonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in June last year, Disney greenlit a Beauty and the Beast prequel and I was not enthused. While it will be starring Luke Evans and Josh Gad as Gaston and LeFou, I’m worried this series will not do well. The 2017 Beauty and the Beast had some major issues, but...

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Star Alexander Molony Signs with Atlas Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Rising young British actor Alexander Molony has signed with Atlas Artists for representation in all areas. Molony stars in the titular role of Peter Pan in the David Lowery-helmed Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale of a boy who wouldn’t grow up, and the three young siblings he whisks away to the enchanted island of Neverland. The film is expected to be released later this year. Molony’s other credits include the Sky TV comedy Reluctant Landlord, Macbeth for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Bodies at London’s Royal Court Theatre, as well as voicing the title role in Disney’s animated Claude. Molony continues to be repped by Sainou in the UK and attorney Michael Auerbach at Jackoway Austen.
MOVIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Set With Original Star Peter Billingsley

Christmas has come early for Legendary and Warner Bros. The two companies are gearing up to make a sequel to the yuletide holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 movie, to topline and produce. Titled A Christmas Story Christmas, the feature intended for HBO Max will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who already tackled the snowy holiday season with The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix and has a script by Nick Schenk, the writer behind recent Clint Eastwood movies such as Gran Torino and The Mule, sitting under the leg lamp. Billingsley is...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fra Fee
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Luke Evans
Person
Josh Gad
The Independent

Luca director says Disney film nearly featured gay romance between main characters: ‘We talked about it’

Luca director Enrico Casarosa has said that he discussed the two main characters having a romantic relationship in the animated adventure.Released in June, the Disney/Pixar film focuses on the friendship between two young boys, Luca and Alberto, in Italy.Casarosa has said in previous interviews that the film was based on his platonic friendship with another boy growing up, but many viewers said that they felt there was a romantic connection between Luca and Alberto.However, speaking to The Wrap, the director said that the creative team had “talked about” a potential romance between the characters featuring in the film.“I think...
MOVIES
Mashed

Ever Wonder What The 'Grey Stuff' Is In Beauty And The Beast? Here's The Recipe

Thinking about classic Disney movies brings up feelings of warmth and nostalgia, and it often makes you want to watch the film again. Upon another viewing of the movie, your stomach rumbles as you see the perfectly manicured dishes in each film hit the table. Honestly, we were all about to lick the screen when the food critic received the final perfectly presented plate in "Ratatouille," and we low-key wanted to steal the spaghetti and meatballs from "Lady and the Tramp." For the longest time, these dishes seemed out of reach because they existed in a fictional universe, where the food looked all the more appetizing because of the Disney magic.
RECIPES
Deadline

‘True Love’: ‘Ozark’ And ‘The Outsider’ Actor Marc Menchaca Joins Gareth Edwards’ Film For New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Menchaca (Ozark, The Outsider) is the latest addition to the cast of Gareth Edwards’ New Regency film, True Love, which has entered production in Thailand. He’ll star alongside previously announced cast members including John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson. (The latter recently took over the part that was originally to have been played by Danny McBride, as we told you first.) The latest film written and directed by Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Godzilla) is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future. Specifics as to its plot are currently...
MOVIES
Deadline

On My Screen: Jason Isaacs On The Role That Scared Him In ‘Scars,’ His Lack Of Karaoke Skills, And Remaining “Childlike” On The Set Of ‘Mass’

Mass might be Jason Isaacs’ most powerful role to date, as he expertly authors a father’s grief alongside Ann Dowd, Martha Plimpton and Reed Birney. But Fran Krantz’s film is just the latest in perhaps one of the world’s most varied acting careers, that has covered the gamut of human—and otherworldly—experience. As he’ll explain, everyone has their own favorite Jason Isaacs movie… My First Film Lesson My first day on a film set was on Dangerous Love, and— no, I can’t tell you that. It’s too rude. My second day on a film set was on The Tall Guy, with Jeff Goldblum....
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty And The Beast#Prequel
IndieWire

Animating a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Tale for the Internet Era in ‘Belle’

The internet was a mistake, at least if we’re to believe pop culture. From anime (“Perfect Blue”) to CG-laden live-action (“Ready Player One”) to streaming (“Black Mirror”), the internet has been portrayed as a horrifying dystopia in the 21st century, where our worst impulses are exacerbated. But not for Mamoru Hosoda. The Oscar-nominated director behind “Mirai” has spent the last 20 years showing us an internet that is full of beautiful possibilities for connecting with others, and his latest film, the Oscar hopeful “Belle” (from GKids and Studio Chizu) takes this to a different level of expression. When we first enter...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
lrmonline.com

Leslie Grace’s Batgirl Costume Receives Criticism: Director Responds

So… A few days ago, we got our first look at Leslie Grace’s Batgirl costume in the upcoming movie, Batgirl. Some fans are grateful that the costume is comic book accurate and some, like myself, are not happy with the direction taken. Batgirl’s Costume… Does It Miss The...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Belle Review: Beauty Didn’t Need A Beast

With stunning visuals and a great soundtrack, Belle finds itself at an interesting intersection of several familiar properties, but still manages to be something new. This Tron meets Beauty and the Beast tale from director Mamoru Hosoda (Summar Wars) explores themes of loss, grief and coming of age. Unfortunately, it bites off more than it can chew.
MOVIES
The Spokesman-Review

‘Belle’ gives a new view of ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Above: "Belle" opens Friday at AMC River Park Square. (Photo/Studio Chizu) Besides “Scream,” which I wrote about yesterday, Spokane should see a bit of Japanese anime beginning on Friday. “Belle,” written and directed by Mamoru Hosoda, opens at AMC River Park Square. Hosoda’s 2018 film “Mirai” was nominated...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
lrmonline.com

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) Art Style: Each Universe Will Be Unique Says Chris Miller

Who didn’t love Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? Well, this guy sure did and it’s sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) looks amazing! One of the first things I noticed when watching the trailer was the drastically different artwork in the scenes with Miguel O’Hara. It turns out that I wasn’t having a stroke and, according to writer Chris Mill, Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will have different art in each universe! That’s both cool and a little scary.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Murray Bartlett Joins Cast of Hulu Series Based on Chippendales Creator

“The White Lotus” alum Murray Bartlett is joining the cast of Hulu’s upcoming limited series “Immigrant.”. Bartlett has joined the show (about Chippendales creator Somen “Steve” Banerjee) as a series regular, playing producer and choreographer Nick De Noia, described by the streamer as a “charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment. Just ask him. He is the person responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West LA to the global juggernaut it would one day become. A man of many passions, Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men – and most of all, show biz.”
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Reboot - Ordered To Series By Hulu; Judy Greer Joins Cast

HULU ORDERS ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES "REBOOT" FROM CREATOR STEVE LEVITAN AND 20th TELEVISION. · Hulu has ordered the Original comedy Reboot, from creator and executive producer Steve Levitan and 20th Television to series. · Judy Greer will star opposite previously announced Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville, replacing Leslie Bibb...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Belle Is a Spectacular Retelling of Beauty and the Beast by Way of the Metaverse

The metaverse has arrived in Belle, and it’s a spectacular sanctuary five billion users strong and thrumming with endless possibility — as well as with all the resentment, shame, obsession, and commercialization that might send someone fleeing from the real world in the first place. Movies tend to reflexively treat online immersion as the stuff of a cautionary tale, but Mamoru Hosoda’s latest is more clear-eyed about the internet being just another home for human messiness. “You can’t start over in reality, but you can start over in U,” a voice-over promises at the outset of Belle, as the film spirals through a dizzying digital landscape to find its heroine belting out a song from the back of a speaker-adorned whale gliding through cyberspace. But while the film’s characters are able to reinvent themselves as virtual pop stars and glowering creatures, their problems still have a way of bleeding through. With the Dragon, the mysterious and violent figure that Suzu (Kaho Nakamura) becomes obsessed with, that bleed is literal. The bright patterns on his back turn out to correspond with bruises on the body of the person controlling it.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Game Changing Boba Fett Finale Teased By Ming-Na Wen

A game changing Boba Fett finale teased by star Ming-Na Wen in a recent interview with Radio Times. Wednesday will see Episode 4 of The Book of Boba Fett drop on Disney+. That means we will have 3 more episodes to go of what we assume might be Season 1 of the show. When Ming-Na recently chatted with the outlet she talked about how fans will look at the series differently going back once they have seen the finale. In other words there are supposedly a lot of surprises to come.
MOVIES
thesalemnewsonline.com

Everything to Know About Prime Video’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel Series

When it comes to filmed versions of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy masterwork The Lord of the Rings, audiences’ appetites remain strong. So, consider this prequel series “second breakfast” for fans of the epic novels and director Peter Jackson’s equally transporting Oscar winners. Here’s a taste of the journey ahead.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy