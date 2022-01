To say that it’s been a busy 2021 for Robinhood is something of an understatement. The online brokerage experienced a period of rapid growth in the wake of the GameStop short squeeze in January, debuted on the Nasdaq in July, and even had time to draw criticism from high-profile Wall Street stalwarts Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger in the meantime. However, after months of tumbling stock value, the market-leading investing app is pinning its hopes on its brand new cryptocurrency wallet to drive a market recovery.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO