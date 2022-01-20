Rory McIlroy WITB 2022 (January)

And just like that, we have five tournaments to report! 2022 is only three weeks old, but it may have just presented a blueprint for how the different tours could organize week-long celebrations of golf. What’s that? The Korn Ferry event in the Bahamas ran from Sunday to Wednesday, and the Tour Champions event competed from Thursday through Saturday. It’s unique and enjoyable for golf fans to know that a certain tours will decide matters on a different day each week. Indeed, there are logistics to be worked out, and certainly the availability of fans is greater on the weekend. Still, it represents rejuvenated thinking about how the golf universe might evolve, as the golf universe evolves. For many, the week felt like Santiago Tarrio in the moment below, but still, let’s move forward, to the first, full-field Tour Rundown of 2022.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO