Golf

Rory McIlroy WITB 2022 (January)

By GolfWRX
GolfWRX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRory McIlroy what’s in the bag accurate as of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship. Images via @sms_on_tour. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees) 3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X. 5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X....

www.golfwrx.com

