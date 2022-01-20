ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, VA

Smith-Midland Board of Directors Appoints Ashley B. Smith to Serve as Chairman

 5 days ago

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ: SMID) provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems announces the retirement of Rodney...

Virginia Business

Son replaces father as Smith-Midland Corp. chairman

Rodney Smith, former head of Fauquier concrete company, retiring. Rodney I. Smith, who worked at his family's precast concrete company in Fauquier County for 62 years, has stepped down as Smith-Midland Corp.'s board chairman, making way for his son, Ashley B. Smith, who is also president and CEO.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
