Brazilian samba singer Elza Soares dead at 91

When police arrested a man they called the ‘Pablo Escobar of Spain’ it was hailed as the culmination of a ten-month investigation to detain the leading smuggler of heroin into the country.Today, however, the man named only as Francisco H.G, was back on the streets after a legal bungle meant a judge had to grant him bail.Defence lawyers argued successfully that the alleged ringleader of the heroin gang and two of his lieutenants had not been properly informed by a judge leading the operation about the reason for their arrests.In Spain, as in other European countries, judges are in charge...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO