Brazilian samba singer Elza Soares dead at 91

Cover picture for the articleRIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Elza Soares, one of the most revered singers in Brazilian samba music, died at her home in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, aged 91. She died of natural causes, her press representative said. Born in a favela slum in Rio...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elza Soares
Person
Pele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio De Janeiro#Samba#Poverty#Brazilian#Reuters
