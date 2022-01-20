ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Coral reef connectivity is crucial for conservation

Cosmos
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith an ambitious global push underway to protect a third of the world’s ocean environments by 2030, the race to distinguish which areas to safeguard is picking up pace. A new study published in Science by a team of international researchers has made significant headway on the issue, zeroing in on...

cosmosmagazine.com

Comments / 1

Related
Scientist

What Scientists Learned by Putting Octopuses in MRI Machines

Whether they’re predicting the outcomes of sports games or opening jars, the intelligence of octopuses and their cephalopod kin has fascinated avid sports fans and scientists alike (not that the two groups are mutually exclusive). However, insights into the animals’ brains have been limited, as structural data has come from low-tech methods such as dissection.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Rare Coral Reef Discovered in Perfect Condition: Here’s Why

Have you ever seen a coral reef? Well, researchers recently discovered a rare sighting of one. Find out more about it below!. Unfortunately, coral reefs have been in danger due to several common factors. Some of which include overfishing in certain areas and pollution, according to a recent report. However, researchers discovered one coral reef that appears to be almost perfect. It kind of seems a little unreal.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Reefs#Great Barrier Reef#Macquarie University
World Economic Forum

What must be done to protect coral reefs? Experts explain

Between 2009 and 2018, coral cover has progressively declined by 14%, putting reefs and the biodiversity that relies on them at risk. Most of the decline is down to what is known as coral bleaching, when the water becomes too warm to sustain a healthy ecosystem. In this article, experts...
SCIENCE
kyma.com

Coral reef discovery

Scientists discover an untouched coral reef in Tahiti. (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - According to this CBS report brought to us by correspondent, Ian Lee, we learn that there is a coral reef recently discovered that appears to be untouched by climate change. Scientist say that this discovery brings hope that there...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
WKRC

Divers discover massive 'twilight zone' coral reef untouched by climate change

TAHITI (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - A team of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) divers discovered one of the most extensive "twilight zone" coral reefs on record. Scientists say the reef doesn’t look to be damaged by climate change, and they actually witnessed the coral spawning during the dives....
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

New Penguin Colonies Discovered in the Antarctic Due to Climate Crisis

Novel penguin populations were spotted in the Antarctic as warming climate attributed to the global warming, driving species southward. On Andersson Isle, in the Antarctic Territory's east coast, investigators found a fresh hive of gentoo penguins and the penguins' initially reported sightings in an unknown area near the northeastern point.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Drivers of variation in occurrence, abundance, and behaviour of sharks on coral reefs

Quantifying the drivers of population size in reef sharks is critical for the development of appropriate conservation strategies. In north-west Australia, shark populations inhabit coral reefs that border growing centres of human population, industry, and tourism. However, we lack baseline data on reef sharks at large spatial scales (hundreds of km) that might enable managers to assess the status of shark populations in the face of future development in this region. Here, we examined the occurrence, abundance and behaviour of apex (Galeocerdo cuvier, Carcharhinus plumbeus) and reef (C. amblyrhynchos, C. melanopterus, Triaenodon obesus) sharks using >"‰1200 deployments of baited remote underwater stereo-video systems (stereo-BRUVs) across >"‰500Â km of coastline. We found evidence for species-specific influences of habitat and fishing activities on the occurrence (probability of observation), abundance (MaxN) and behaviour of sharks (time of arrival to the stereo-BRUVs and likelihood of feeding). Although the presence of management zoning (No-take areas) made little difference to most species, C. amblyrhynchos were more common further from boat ramps (a proxy of recreational fishing pressure). Time of arrival for all species was also influenced by distance to boat ramp, although patterns varied among species. Our results demonstrate the capacity for behavioural metrics to complement existing measures of occurrence and abundance in assessing the potential impact of human activities on shark populations.
WILDLIFE
TheConversationCanada

When two ecosystems collided, ichthyosaurs re-evolved the ability to consume large prey

The land contact between North and South America has long been a fountain of research. The Isthmus of Panama — the narrow strip of land between the two continents — fully emerged about 3.5 million years ago. It allowed contact between terrestrial North and South American mammals, and resulted in wide-scale invasions of placental mammals into South America and the ultimate extinction of most southern marsupials. In the late Jurassic, 150 million years ago, Earth was emerging from a relatively cool period, the supercontinent Pangea was breaking up, and a spike in extinction intensity rippled across the ecosystems. During the...
WILDLIFE
NBC News

Scientists encouraged by discovery of huge coral reef off Tahiti

Roofers Tested 17 Gutter Guards… Here’s What They Discovered. Merino Wool Socks That Keep Feet Comfy In Every SeasonBombas Merino Wool socks are soft, breathable, and naturally moisture-wicking. Plus they're comfy in every season, thanks to Merino Wool's thermoregulating properties. Basically, they're nothing like the itchy wool sweater hanging in your closet.
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

World's Deepest Squid Discovered at Staggering Depth Under The Sea

A team of researchers hunting for the wreck of a lost WWII destroyer ship in the Philippine Sea returned to land with another, perhaps even more exciting discovery: video evidence of the deepest-swimming squid ever recorded. Cruising just above the floor of the Philippine Trench at a staggering 20,300 feet...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Toxic Chemical Pollution Crosses “Planetary Boundary,” Exceeding Safe Limit for Humanity

According to specialists, the cocktail of toxic pollutants that covers the earth today challenges the security of biosphere on which mankind relies. Polymers, as well as 350,000 artificial ingredients like as pesticides, natural chemicals, and medicines, are of primary interest, according to the researchers. Investigation on Chemical Pollution that Threatens...
ENVIRONMENT
Mic

A massive iceberg chunk is dumping billions of tons of water into the ocean

In 2017, one of the largest icebergs in the world — the A-68 iceberg in Antarctica — went the way of every boy band ever and broke up. The solo career of one of the chunks off that massive block of ice, A-68a, has been a harrowing one. The former piece of iceshelf, once spanning 2,240 square miles and 761 feet thick, drifted dangerously close to the island of South Georgia — threatening to scrape the sea floor in the process — before eventually burning out. But, while the main crisis was avoided when the iceberg missed South Georgia and managed to avoid getting stuck, the impact of this huge hunk of out of place ice is just starting to be understood.
EARTH SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy