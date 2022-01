Nikon has set the bar pretty high with the introduction of its new Z 9. As 2022 gets underway, is this the currently best hybrid video camera that money can buy?. If you want to geek out on the details of what the Z 9 offers, check out this review from Gerald Undone as he picks through formats, autofocus performance, dynamic range, compression, and bit rates. Nikon has long been regarded as lagging behind the likes of Sony and Canon when it comes to video but the arrival of the Z 9 has changed this completely. Arguably, the Z 9 outperforms its rivals on multiple fronts and many Nikon fans will be keen to see this technology trickle down as future versions of non-flagship cameras come onto the market.

