British Vogue under fire over February cover

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. British Vogue celebrates African models with its February 2022 cover. British Vogue's February 2022 cover features a group of nine young African models — Amar Akway, Majesty Amare, Akon Changkou, Nyagua Ruea, Abény Nhial, Maty Fall, Janet Jumbo, Adut Akech and Anok Yai — with the goal of "redefining what it is to be a model." Styled by Edward Enninful and photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, the shoot illustrates how, "with a new generation of African models in the spotlight, fashion is at last embracing what it is to be truly global," as Funmi Fetto puts it in the accompanying story. {British Vogue}
