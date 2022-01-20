ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Vogue under fire over February cover

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

British Vogue features 9 African models on its February cover. The...

Black Enterprise

‘Stunning’: British Vogue Highlights 9 Dark-Skinned African Models for February Issue

British Vogue is making a major statement in the fashion world with its February issue by featuring nine stunning dark-skinned African models on the cover. In the wake of the murder of George Floyd and calls for the fashion industry to become more inclusive, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful says the cover serves as an important statement of anti-tokenism.
The Hollywood Reporter

Kathy Griffin Says She Was Fired From Co-Hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show After Demanding Raise

Kathy Griffin says that when she asked for a pay raise ahead of CNN’s 2016 New Year’s Eve show, CNN president Jeff Zucker denied it and then fired her — before eventually rehiring her following a 20 percent cut in her pay. In a feature published by The New York Times, Griffin opened up about her attempt at pay negotiation, which quickly soured. Ten days before the network’s New Year’s Eve show, which Griffin was then co-hosting with Anderson Cooper, she says she reached out to the president of CNN, expressing that she was “carrying more of the prep work than...
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Loses Another Anchor From the Studio Amid COVID Absences

Good Morning America is down another anchor in the studio this week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the country. Anchor Robin Roberts shared that she had tested positive for the virus just hours after co-star Amy Robach announced her own positive test. Roberts, who didn't appear in the studio this week, took to Twitter to share the latest on her health.
Vogue

British Vogue’s Momentous All African Cover Spotlights 9 Young Women Redefining What It Is To Be A Model

It’s a grey, mild-for-November Tuesday morning, in a brutalist indoor car park off an industrial road within a not particularly fashionable enclave of west London. There’s a large table, methodically laid with lateral flow tests. One would be justified in thinking that this is not where the magic happens. But then, a door opens into a cavernous studio with dramatic black drapes. Inside, nine striking Black models – their facial features varied and distinct – await hair and make-up. They are playfully conversing; I note snippets of Dinka and hints of other mother tongues peppering the conversation. They’re laughing and teasing one another while moving and mouthing the lyrics to Wizkid’s “Don’t Dull”, “Ojuelegba”, “Essence” and pretty much the entire tracklist of Made in Lagos. These women are a wholly different type of model and are currently pushing the boundaries not only of beauty but of the entire fashion world.
Must Read: British 'Vogue' Celebrates African Models, a New York State Senator Discusses The Fashion Act

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. British Vogue celebrates African models with its February 2022 cover. British Vogue's February 2022 cover features a group of nine young African models — Amar Akway, Majesty Amare, Akon Changkou, Nyagua Ruea, Abény Nhial, Maty Fall, Janet Jumbo, Adut Akech and Anok Yai — with the goal of "redefining what it is to be a model." Styled by Edward Enninful and photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, the shoot illustrates how, "with a new generation of African models in the spotlight, fashion is at last embracing what it is to be truly global," as Funmi Fetto puts it in the accompanying story. {British Vogue}
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Pairs Trench Coat and Chunky Combat Boots For Family Photo Op in London

Chrissy Teigen is hitting all of the attractions while in London, England. The cookbook author has been soaking up the sights in the UK with her family. Teigen along with her husband, John Legend, their five-year-old daughter, Luna and three-year-old son, Miles celebrated the new year in the city. The former “Lip Sync Battle” host has continuously shared moments and memories from the trip with her Instagram followers. On Wednesday, the media personality posted a new photo of herself and her family standing in front of the London bridge. The model couldn’t resist joking about how the landmark didn’t meet their...
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Strikes a Pose in Body Suit, Pink Moon Boots For New Victoria’s Secret Campaign

Jimmy Choo, Superga, and now Victoria’s Secret. Hailey Bieber has linked up with the iconic brand to model in their new winter campaign. Baldwin-turned-Bieber can be seen posing VS garb, along with a pair of pink Moon Boots, in new shots posted to Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram page. In one snap, the model is wearing a sleek black base layer jumpsuit while in two others, she’s sporting a floral-printed underwear set with the puffy boots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) The bubblegum pink platform snow boots, which are available to shop online, have a water-resistant finish...
The Independent

Plus-size model claims fashion industry puts ‘slim models in fat suits’ in viral TikTok

A plus-size model has sparked outrage after she shared a fashion industry “secret” on TikTok.Norwegian model Karoline Bjornelykke, whose TikTok username is @coolquinn, posted a video explaining that she is sometimes expected to wear “padding” in order to appear in ads wearing clothes larger than her size.Bjornelykke, 25, is considered a plus-size model despite wearing size 10/12 (EU38/40), between two to three sizes smaller than the average British woman, whose dress size is 16.But she is sometimes booked by brands that carry clothing sizes 16 and up, she says in the video.“If you have eyes, you can see that I’m...
The Independent

‘Be ready to die’: Amanda Gorman reveals she practiced for active shooter at inauguration with her mother

Amanda Gorman has revealed that one friend told her to buy a bullet-proof vest if she was going to read at Joe Biden’s inauguration, while another warned her “be ready to die”.The poet penned an essay explaining why she was “terrified” of reading at the inauguration, a year she read “The Hill We Climb” on the Capitol steps in Washington DC. The poem earned widespread praise, and Ms Gorman herself became known around the world following the inauguration.In an essay for The New York Times, she said she had almost declined to be the inaugural poet, because she feared...
