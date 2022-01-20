Adventures by Disney Offers Three Enchanting River Cruise Vacations in 2023

Meeoooow! We are so excited because it’s been reported that an adaptation of the beloved 1970s, “The Aristocats,” is currently in early development at Disney!. This oldie but goodie film follows a family of aristocratic cats — mother Duchess and her three kittens Berlioz, Marie, and Toulouse — living a luxurious and pampered life in Paris. But when their owner’s butler finds out that the cats are set to receive a massive fortune, he kidnaps them and abandons them in an unfamiliar land — the country. The Aristocats then must befriend an alley cat named Thomas O’Malley to help them get home before the butler steals what is rightfully theirs. Even if you are not a cat person, you can’t help but love the movie with its catchy songs and lovable kitties. Sources have stated that even though the main characters are animals, the movie would look similar to the Lady in the Tramp film that premiered on Disney+ in 2019.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO