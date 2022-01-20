ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Active Cases Drop a Bit

By Carroll Buckley
kxoradio.com
 2 days ago

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Imperial County has dropped a little. The Imperial County Public Health Department updated the numbers on Thursday morning. The Wednesday...

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intensive Care Units#Icu#The Health Department#Omicron
kxoradio.com

Vaccinations

(Best way to combat COVID 19)...Vaccinations and the booster. That will not prevent you from contracting the virus, but evidence has shown they do prevent hospitalizations for the vast majority, and minimizing death from the virus. The County is offering Community vaccine clinics at 2895 South 4th Street. In January Pfizer Clinics are available Tuesday and Thursday for those 5 years and older. The Clinics are open from 8:30 am to 12 noon and from 1:00 to 5:00 pm. the J&J and Moderna Clinics are on Wednesday for those 18 and older, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. So far there have been a total of 375,355 doses of the vaccine administered in Imperial County. To schedule an appointment go to myturn.ca.gov. COVID tests are now available for home use for free. Go to covid19.ca.gov to order up to 4 tests per household. The local Public Health Department has information on scheduling an appointment to be tested. for free, by OptumServe.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Comments / 0

