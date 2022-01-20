ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Local Teens Invited to Career Building Workshop Series

Garden Grove, California
Garden Grove, California
 5 days ago

The City’s Garden Grove Teen Action Collaborative (GGTAC), in partnership with the Employment Development Department’s Youth Employment Opportunity Program (YEOP), invites local teens, ages 13-17, to attend a free Career Building Workshop Series, aimed at helping local youth prepare for job and career opportunities. The in-person series will be held in February at the Garden Grove Community Meeting Center, located at 11300 Stanford Avenue, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. All attendees must wear face coverings.

The workshop dates and topics are:

  • Tuesday, February 1 – Resume Building
  • Thursday, February 10 – LinkedIn
  • Tuesday, February 15 – Interview Skills
  • Thursday, February 17 – Mock Interview with YEOP staff

In addition to equipping students with the knowledge and skills to prepare for real-world interviews, the Career Building Workshop Series also provides youth with tools and techniques to create professional resumes and online profiles.

Administered by the Community Services Department, GGTAC is an opportunity for Garden Grove teens to serve their community in a leadership capacity, while gaining career development skills and professional guidance.

Participants obtain volunteer hours at City-wide special events, service projects, and working with various local non-profits. Additional program features include excursions, career and leadership trainings and workshops, and an annual Teen Leadership Summit. GGTAC meetings are held monthly, on the third Thursday of every month.

For more information on the Career Building Workshop Series, or the GGTAC, visit ggcity.org/ggtac or call the Community Services Department at (714) 741-5200.

