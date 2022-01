Midnight Ghost Hunt, a new 4v4 hide-and-seek horror game from the publisher behind Valheim, is getting another beta round for you to check out ahead of launch. Midnight Ghost Hunt made its debut back at E3 2019, but aside from a pair of very limited-time betas, we haven't seen much from publisher Coffee Stain since. Today, it was announced that a new closed beta is taking place from Friday, January 28 through Sunday, January 30. There's still no release date yet - though Coffee Stain says it'll launch into early access this year - so this could be your last chance to play the game for a long while. Sign up to request access here.

