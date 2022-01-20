ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Tips and Tricks to Boost Your Wi-Fi and Internet Speeds Fast

By Sergio Velasquez
Cover picture for the articleSome people say that slow internet is worse than no internet – and to some extent, they’re right. Having...

CNET

You need to clear your Android phone's browser cookies and cache

Your Android phone's web browser is likely an app you use every day to look up everything, and as a result it may be filled with data accumulated when you browse the internet. This data serves a few different functions, typically filing your web browser's cache and cookies. It can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is down to $250 for a limited time only

If you’re on the hunt for affordable but reliable laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the industry because of high-quality products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is currently available from Dell for just $250 after a $135 discount to its original price of $385.
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
LivingCheap

Buy your own smart router and save on internet costs

While companies like Comcast, Cox, Verizon, AT&T, and CenturyLink try to lease you a modem and router combo for your internet service, you are not required to take it. Instead, you can buy your own modem and router to own your own device and avoid that monthly fee. This post...
ZDNet

If you use Google Chrome, you need to install this now

Use Google Chrome? You're not alone. But if you're like most users of this browser, you probably feel that Chrome isn't the best when it comes to speed or handling system resources. And it doesn't help things when you pile dozens of tabs into the browser. Each of those tabs...
BGR.com

Buy a $59 cable modem that’ll make your cable company furious

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We show you how to buy a cable modem so you don't have to pay your cable company anymore. People are so sick and tired of how much cable companies have been charging for pay TV all these years. That's especially true when a huge chunk of that monthly expense shouldn't be your responsibility in the first place.
shefinds

The Worst Browser To Use On Your iPhone, According To Security Experts

With so much talk about the apps that can be invading your privacy big time and using your data to sell to advertisers (hello, Facebook), it’s important to remember that the web browser that you rely on each day is also worth considering because it can cause both battery drainage AND privacy breaches. If you can’t tell the difference between Firefox and Chrome or really don’t believe there is much of a difference, Tech Expert Danka Delic at ProPrivacy is here to set the record straight — this is the worst browser to use on your iPhone — and two additional browsers to keep on your use-sparingly radar.
SlashGear

Never Use Your Default Wi-Fi Password. Here’s Why

When your internet company sets up your Wi-Fi for the first time, they usually give you a Wi-Fi password and ask you to memorize it. This password lets you access the internet, which is beamed to your devices by the wireless router placed inside your home. But what if we told you there is another password that you need to worry about, and that not changing it could pose a potential security risk to you and your computer?
BGR.com

Simple trick makes your iPhone lightning-fast again if it’s been slowing down lately

Back in the glory days when iPhones were aggressively subsidized by carriers, upgrading to a new device every two years was routine. Not only that, it made sense. After two years, a once brand-new iPhone would start to show its age. Battery performance would degrade. Performance would decline. And oftentimes, older phones would have a tendency to crawl when running a brand new iteration of iOS. The situation today isn't as dire, thanks in large part to incredibly powerful hardware that can leave phones humming along for years. Suffice it to say, iPhone speed isn't as much of an issue as it once was.
Mental_Floss

Is Your iPhone Recording You? Here’s How to Tell

Since the dawn of the smart tech era, private conversations shared at home have become less private. You are reminded of that every time Siri butts into a conversation, or Instagram shows you an ad for the shoe brand you were discussing five minutes ago. If you're not willing to quit your iPhone cold turkey, there is a way to identify any secret recordings that may be happening on your device.
SlashGear

How to tell if your home internet is being throttled

Having internet at home usually implies a stable and reliable connection, but that is not always the case. If you find that your internet connection is not working as well as it should be, it’s possible it’s being throttled. As your connection is shared by many users connected to the same cell tower, internet service providers (ISPs) sometimes limit the bandwidth of certain users. This may result in problems such as websites taking much longer to load, streaming services such as Netflix failing to work, and many other annoying issues.
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
Phone Arena

T-Mobile has a sweet and simple new deal for new 5G Home Internet customers

With Verizon on the offensive all of a sudden, finally ramping up its high-speed 5G availability while also revamping and improving both those mobile and 5G Home plans to better compete against T-Mobile's aggressively priced unlimited service options, now seems like an ideal time for the "Un-carrier" to further sweeten its deals as well.
TechRadar

Malware removal on Android: how to clean up your smartphone

Is your Android smartphone playing up? Maybe it’s running sluggishly all of a sudden, perhaps popping up ads here and there, or just being randomly a bit weird. It may be because you have a problem with malware, or a Potentially Unwanted Program (PUP). So what's the best way...
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: The One Setting You Have To Turn Off ASAP

There are a number of settings on your iPhone and, if you’re like many people, you’re ignoring half of them. That’s perfectly fine (in most cases). But one place where it isn’t doing you any good is when it comes to your privacy. Some phone settings are literally giving away personal information about your whereabouts and daily habits and routines that you would probably rather keep to yourself. Luckily, there is an easy fix for this. If protecting your privacy is a big concern, Apple experts agree: this is the one setting you have to turn off ASAP.
komando.com

How to find your phone when it’s lost (even if the battery is dead)

I love my husband, but he misplaces everything from his keys to his wallet more often than you would think is even possible. It was more of a pain years ago. These days, I’ve slapped an Apple AirTag on anything I can that he owns. We even have one on our Golden Retriever’s collar, just in case. Tap or click for more ingenious ways to use AirTags and Tile trackers.
Android Police

8 tips to speed up your Android phone

Your Android phone will never perform how it did on the first day you unboxed it. You will install apps, games, and store plenty of junk files that negatively impact its performance. Thankfully, you can follow a few tips to speed up your Android device. While these methods won't exactly make it as fast as one of the latest Android phones, they will bring about a considerable improvement in system performance and smoothness and make it perform as the day you first got it.
CNET

How to use DuckDuckGo to search the web privately on your phone and computer

Privacy-focused internet search engine DuckDuckGo promises users a seemingly dream experience of private searches, no ad-trackers and smarter encryption -- all for free. With a promise like that, the 13-year-old company appears to be in a prime position to fulfill internet users' increasing desire for privacy in an age of data leaks, breaches and scandals.
