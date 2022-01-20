Jason Vaupen

MURAL Welcomes Adolfo Chou as Chief Financial Officer and Jason Ing as Chief Marketing Officer. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL, the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration, announced today the appointment of two C-suite executives, hiring Adolfo Chou as Chief Financial Officer and Jason Ing as Chief Marketing Officer. Chou will oversee all financial, legal, and business operations activities, ensuring the company is investing in areas that will deliver sustainable growth. Ing is responsible for driving member growth, engagement, and retention, as well as leading MURAL's brand, product marketing, and demand generation strategies. Together, these top-level executives represent an investment in the next phase of MURAL's growth, as the company scales to serve teams globally at over 90 percent of the Fortune 100.

