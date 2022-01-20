Jason Vaupen

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Private Equity Funds#Manufactured Housing
bizjournals

National Church Residences' latest development rises along Livingston

A $33 million senior housing community is steadily rising along Livingston Avenue. The National Church Residences' project will include 26 affordable units, 11 at 80% of the area median income and 15 at 100%, and 77 market-rate units. It's taking over the former site of Brookwood Presbyterian Church at 2685 E Livingston Ave.
REAL ESTATE
The Press

Jason Ing, MURAL CMO

MURAL Welcomes Adolfo Chou as Chief Financial Officer and Jason Ing as Chief Marketing Officer. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL, the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration, announced today the appointment of two C-suite executives, hiring Adolfo Chou as Chief Financial Officer and Jason Ing as Chief Marketing Officer. Chou will oversee all financial, legal, and business operations activities, ensuring the company is investing in areas that will deliver sustainable growth. Ing is responsible for driving member growth, engagement, and retention, as well as leading MURAL's brand, product marketing, and demand generation strategies. Together, these top-level executives represent an investment in the next phase of MURAL's growth, as the company scales to serve teams globally at over 90 percent of the Fortune 100.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Bellevue consulting firm Scott S. Perry acquired by IT compliance company

Bellevue-based cybersecurity consulting firm Scott S. Perry, CPA PLLC has been acquired by Schellman, a Tampa, Florida-based IT compliance company. The Bellevue firm, named for Scott Perry, its founder and owner, will dissolve its brand, according to a Schellman spokesperson. Scott S. Perry has two employees, the spokesperson added, both of whom will be joining Schellman, which now has 388 total employees. The companies are not disclosing financial details of the deal, which was announced Monday.
TAMPA, FL
bizjournals

Beaverton software and services firm sold for $1.6B

Beaverton software and services company PK was acquired at the end of 2021 for $1.6 billion by California-based Concentrix Corp. (Nasdaq: CNXC). PK’s previous owner private equity firm the Carlyle Group sold its share to the California company in an all-cash transaction. The deal closed Dec. 27, and the two company’s are integrating, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BEAVERTON, OR
bizjournals

ShipMonk doubles global footprint, adds 700 employees after acquisition

The acquired firm's CEO joined ShipMonk's executive team as chief product officer. Nominate your company for South Florida Business Journal's 2022 Business of the Year Awards! This program honors companies that set the standard for growth, service, quality, innovation and execution of a superb business strategy.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Construction begins on Pine Street Inn, Community Builders' Jamaica Plain apartments

Construction has begun on a supportive housing development in Jamaica Plan that is expected to provide 202 new apartments when completed in late 2023, including 140 for individuals moving out of homelessness. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu made the announcement Monday morning, calling the effort a "significant step towards ending homelessness...
BOSTON, MA

