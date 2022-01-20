Old Glory News

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A bittersweet goodbye for so many families across the Merrimack Valley – who celebrated some of the most special moments of their lives at the Tewksbury Country Club.
“We did over 10,000 events, more than 2,000 weddings. Great memories. We did a lot of things for the community. We had fun there,” owner Marc Ginsburg reminisced, by phone.
After 25 years, and surviving the pandemic, the popular venue was approached by Charlton-based Tree House Brewing – with an offer they couldn’t refuse.
“A month ago, this wasn’t even a conversation. This has accelerated so fast,” he added.
“I...
