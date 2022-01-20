ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Announces 2K22 Video Game

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year again! WWE has announced the arrival of its WWE 2K22 video game, produced by Visual Concepts. The game includes a number of new features and features Rey Mysterio on the cover. Below is the official trailer for the game:. From WWE.com:. “Representing the...

psu.com

WWE 2K22 Confirmed For March 11 Release, Will Offer 4 Different Versions

2K has staple-gunned a March 11, 2022 release date to the long-awaited WWE 2K22, as well as lifting the wraps off a series of special edition versions of the wrestling sequel. First up is the WWE 2K22 Standard Edition, which will set you back $69.99/£64.99 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and $59.99/£59.99 for PS4 and Xbox One editions. It also includes the Undertaker Immortal Pack as a preorder bonus. This is for one generation version of the game only, as it’s not Cross-Gen.
WWE
TheSixthAxis

WWE 2K22 leaks reveal PS5 cover and how to play early

A new WWE 2K22 leak gives wrestling fans an early look at the game’s PS5 cover art as well as details on how to play it early ahead of release date. The leak comes via news outlet TechnikNews and shows two versions of WWE 2K22 on PS5 including both the standard and deluxe editions, depicting cover star Rey Mysterio.
WWE
gaminginstincts.com

WWE 2k22 Gets Release Date

WWE Hall of Famer and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio is set to headline the next entry in the WWE video game franchise, WWE 2k22, as the featured wrestler appearing on the cover of the game. this news was announced during a virtual press conference that featured Mysterio and was hosted by WWE color commentator Byron Saxton and broadcast journalist Sam Roberts. During this event, it was also announced that the game will release on March 11, 2022.
WWE
hardcoregamer.com

Cover Athlete, Game Details Revealed for WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 will be looking to “Hit Different” for players when it releases on March 11 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game will offer a new gameplay engine that promises better controls and the best visuals the series has ever seen. 2K and Visual Concepts are promising a more intuitive control scheme with an immersive presentation and varied camera shots. There will also be four versions of WWE 2K22 available. Players can go with the standard bundle, cross-gen bundle, deluxe edition, or the top nWo 4-Life edition, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the legendary faction.
