Combat Sports

“At the Root of This Rivalry Is a Historical Conflict Between Mexican Nationals and Mexican-Americans”: Editor Luis Alvarez y Alvarez on La Guerra Civil

By Editor's Blog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulio César Chávez and Oscar de la Hoya were once two of the biggest names in boxing, and their 1996 bout dubbed “Ultimate Glory” was a flashpoint for the divide between Mexican-Americans and Mexican nationals. Mixing archival footage with interviews of the boxers themselves, <i>La Guerra Civil</i> examines the bout, the...

Middletown Press

‘La Guerra Civil’ Review: Eva Longoria Bastón Directs an Energetic Chronicling of a Momentous Boxing Match

“Boxing is opera to Latins,” we hear in the early moments of “La Guerra Civil,” a comprehensive visual history of one of the most momentous fights in contemporary boxing, directed with verve by powerhouse actor-filmmaker Eva Longoria Bastón. But for the bout in question that took place between Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez a quarter-century ago, Mexican communities both at home and in the U.S. had a lot more to behold and reflect on than the revered sport’s inherent drama and spectacle.
COMBAT SPORTS
Roger Ebert

Sundance 2022: Fire of Love, Riotsville, USA, La Guerra Civil

A volcano's eruption, spewing lava in its giddiness, is a many splendored thing. So too is a relationship that seems to have been as certain as the earth’s movement, as if it were too a science. This is the phenomenon of Katia and Maurice Krafft, two people who were bonded by their love for volcanology. Together they would study magma, formations, the movement of the earth, sometimes in mighty close proximity to death. Maurice even dreamed of riding a canoe on lava, as part of his desire to live fast, preferring volcanoes to people. The opening footage of the film about them captures them alone, navigating a tricky rock formation, in silence. They were in tune with each other and with the earth, as this instance among many others indicates.
TV & VIDEOS
Screendaily

‘La Guerra Civil’: Sundance Review

Director Eva Longoria Baston pulls no punches in her portrait of rival boxers Julio Cesar Chavel and Oscar De La Hoya. When boxers Julio Cesar Chavez and Oscar De La Hoya met in the ring on June 7, 1996, it wasn’t just a battle between two exceptional fighters but also a showdown between duelling visions of Mexican cultural identity. Director Eva Longoria Baston engagingly recounts this epic bout, speaking to the pugilists, as well as family members, trainers and journalists, to create a sense of why the fight resonated so deeply within the Mexican and Mexican-American communities. Similar to the highlights-plus-historical-context treatment ESPN brings to its entertaining ’30 For 30’ sports documentaries, La Guerra Civil is breezy but thoughtful, arguing that the fight may have taken place more than 25 years ago, but the larger societal issues remain.
COMBAT SPORTS
aiptcomics

[Sundance ’22] ‘La Guerra Civil’ review: Not Mexican enough

La Guerra Civil’s opening moments foreshadows the major theme of the documentary. Julio Cesar Chavez is shown training for his upcoming fight with Oscar De La Hoya. His adoring fans watch on. Meanwhile, De La Hoya prepares in a secluded gym with no one but his trainers. Director Eva Longoria Baston revisits a seminal sports moment of the 1990s. When Chavez met De La Hoya, it was seen by some as a passing of the torch. Others saw it as the fight that would further add to the legacy of one of boxing’s greatest champions. But for Mexicans and Mexican-Americans, the fight meant much more.
MOVIES
DFW Community News

Director Eva Longoria Bastón Opens Sundance With ‘La Guerra Civil’

It’s no surprise that La Guerra Civil was chosen as one of the Sundance Film Festival’s opening night premieres. The documentary delivers two of the qualities that make Sundance Sundance: cultural relevance, along with glamorous celebrities to walk the red carpet in Park City, Utah, thanks to director Eva Longoria Bastón and Hall of Fame boxer Oscar De La Hoya.
MOVIES
