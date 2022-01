The largest curated arts festival in the UK, VAULT Festival will return for its 10th anniversary with its biggest programme of theatre to date. It’s bigger, it’s bolder, it’s back; VAULT Festival will return from 25th January – 20th March 2022, celebrating its 10th anniversary with its biggest programme to date. Produced by VAULT Creative Arts, VAULT Festival is one of the largest curated arts festivals in the world and the largest in the UK. In 2022, the festival will feature over 600 shows of the best new theatre, comedy, immersive experiences, cabaret, live performance, and late-night events from the brightest and boldest artists of our time.

