US presses criminal charges against Belarusians involved in alleged state-sponsored hijacking of flight with activist on board

By Aaron Katersky, ABC News
 3 days ago
NEW YORK — Belarus fabricated a bomb scare aboard a Ryanair passenger plane last year to force it to land so it could arrest dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, federal prosecutors in New York said Thursday as they charged four Belarusian officials with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy.

Ryanair flight 4978, carrying 126 passengers, including four Americans, was headed to Vilnius from Athens on May 23. When it flew over Belarusian airspace, controllers told the pilots they had received word of a bomb aboard, according to prosecutors. A MiG-29 was sent to escort the plane to Minsk National Airport.

The episode prompted international outrage and Ryanair accused Belarus of state-sponsored hijacking.

At the time, Julie Fisher, the U.S. ambassador to Belarus who is based in Vilnius, said the diversion of the flight was "dangerous and abhorrent," saying it showed Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko's contempt for the international community.

Leonid Mikalaevich Churo, the director general of the state air navigation authority; his deputy, Oleg Kazyuchits, and two officers of the state security services, Andrey Anatolievich Lnu and Fnu Lnu, are all in Belarus and remain at large. Prosecutors called them "critical participants" in the alleged conspiracy.

"Belarusian government authorities fabricated the threat as a means to exercise control over the Flight and force it to divert from its course toward the original destination of Vilnius, and instead land in Minsk. The purpose of the Belarusian government's plot diverting the Flight to Minsk was so that Belarusian security services could arrest a Belarusian journalist and political activist," according to the indictment.

Churo personally communicated the false bomb threat to staff at the Minsk air traffic control center and directed controllers to instruct the flight to divert, the indictment reads.

Kazyuchits directed air traffic authorities to falsify incident reports, according to the indictment.

"Since the dawn of powered flight, countries around the world have cooperated to keep passenger airplanes safe. The defendants shattered those standards by diverting an airplane to further the improper purpose of repressing dissent and free speech," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

Once the flight landed in Minsk it was met by Belarusian security services personnel, including individuals dressed in camouflage military-style uniforms, some of whom were wearing ski masks and carrying visible firearms and supervised by Fnu Lnu, the indictment said.

The cover-up began almost immediately, prosecutors said. In a press conference the following day, Churo said the Belarusian authorities had "done everything according to their technology and their job responsibilities" in handling the flight. "In reality, Churo knew that he and his co-conspirators had contrived the false bomb threat and had directed the Flight to divert to Minsk so that Belarusian security services could arrest [Pratasevich] and [his girlfriend]," the indictment said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

U.S. Charges Four Belarusian Officials with 'Aircraft Piracy' for Diverting Ryanair Flight in 2021 Plot to Arrest Dissident Journalist

U.S. grand jury has indicted four Belarusian government official for "airline piracy" on Thursday in connection with last year's brazen plot to divert a Ryanair Flight in order to arrest a dissident journalist. On Sunday, May 23, 2021, Belarusian strongman Aleksandr G. Lukashenko reportedly ordered a fighter...
AFP

US charges Belarus officials with air piracy over Ryanair flight diversion

The US Justice department charged four Belarus officials with air piracy Thursday for last year's forced diversion of a Ryanair flight in order to arrest a dissident on board. Two top officials of the state air navigation authority and two security officials were accused of conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy for allegedly taking part in a fake bomb scare scheme to force the aircraft to land in Minsk on May 23, 2021, so that the Belarusian government could seize opposition campaigner Roman Protasevich. The charges, filed in federal court in new York, said  Ryanair Flight 4978 from Athens to Vilnius had been carrying more than 100 passengers, including four US citizens, when Belarus authorities concocted the scheme to force it to land. Two of the four charged, Leonid Mikalaevich Churo and Oleg Kazyuchits, are director general and deputy director general, respectively, of the state aviation authority Belaeronavigatsia.
buffalonynews.net

US brings air piracy charges against four Belarusian nationals

An opposition activist was arrested last year after his flight was grounded in Minsk. A grand jury in the US has brought charges against four Belarusians in connection with the forced landing of a plane last year that led to an opposition activist being arrested, the US Department of Justice revealed on Thursday.
An animal rights activist was in court on criminal charges. Why was the case suddenly dismissed?

When animal rights activist Matt Johnson last made national news, he was in disguise. He appeared on Fox Business in December 2020, sporting a buzz cut and button-down (much different to his usual casual attire) and posed as the CEO of Smithfield Foods. The pork giant he claimed to be representing had factory farms that were "petri dishes for new diseases", he told the news anchor. After the segment went viral online, Fox realized their mistake: "It appears we have been punked," host Maria Bartiromo announced, apologizing to Smithfield, which called the interview "a complete hoax".
Alexander Lukashenko
US army confirms Russian mercenaries in Mali

The US army has confirmed the presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in Mali, which the African nation's government has denied amid increasingly strained relations with the West. "Wagner is in Mali," General Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command, said in an interview with Voice of America, "They are there, we think, numbering several hundred now." "They're deploying there, supported by the Russian military, Russian Air Force airplanes are delivering them," he said, directly tying the Wagner group to the Kremlin, a link that Moscow denies. "The world can see this happening," Townsend said. "It's a great concern to us."
Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia's border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been amassing a military presence for several weeks now, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia's doorstep.President Putin has meanwhile been warned off even thinking about crossing the border into Ukraine by his US counterpart Joe Biden."I've been absolutely...
Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant 'under investigation' as ministers 'consider delaying' NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
Thousands sign petition demanding end to 'shockingly wasteful' empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to "ghost flights" has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as "keeping slots warm" – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
