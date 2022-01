The pandemic. Yes, it changed us forever. It changed business for sure — think of remote employees, “take out” in the food industry, and how we work with colleagues and customers. Dramatic change unlike anything we’ve seen in a lifetime. Through it, the dynamic of time has become more and more interesting. It almost seems different because of the pandemic. Like light refracting and bending through a prism. But has it really changed? Well, not really. Time is time and we all get the same allotment. It’s how we use it that’s different.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO