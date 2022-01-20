First Full Trailer for Josephine Decker's Film 'The Sky is Everywhere'

"I may have heard a crime on one of the streams." HBO has unveiled the first official trailer for Kimi, Soderbergh's new Hitchcockian tech thriller that he filmed during the pandemic last year (which you can definitely notice). Kimi is also launching direct to HBO Max this February, like everything else Soderbergh has made in the last few years. From a script written by Oscar-winner David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Carlito's Way). An agoraphobic Seattle tech worker uncovers evidence of a crime. "KIMI" is a digital assistant that hears and records everything. When an interpreter hears a murder on a recording, she tries to tell the police, but her employer won't let her. Zoë Kravitz stars, along with Jaime Camil, Erika Christensen, Derek DelGaudio, Robin Givens, Charles Halford, Devin Retray, Jacob Vargas, and Rita Wilson. Why is Soderbergh playing with a boring tech fear concept like this? It's very similar to Unsane but with an added tech storyline, ripped off from so many other movies (Minority Report or Anon). Does it look good or not?
Comments / 0