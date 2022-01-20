ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New York Fed names new head of markets team

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The New York Federal Reserve said on Thursday it is tapping Michelle Neal to head its markets group, filling a key leadership role as the central bank prepares to reduce its balance sheet — a task that would be executed by the...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
AFP

US inflation spike also due to generous pandemic stimulus

President Joe Biden blames global supply snarls for the wave of price increases hitting US consumers and businesses, but the trillions of dollars injected into the economy during the pandemic also share responsibility. The Covid-19 crisis disrupted manufacturing worldwide and caused shipping snags, creating global shortages of key materials that combined to push prices higher. Amid a rapid recovery from the pandemic, US consumer prices soared seven percent last year, the highest in nearly four decades. "Inflation has everything to do with the supply chain," Biden said during his lengthy press conference Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
informnny.com

New York house market to remain competitive in 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The average price of a New York house sold in 2021 was $370K. It’s a 19.4% increase over 2020’s average price of $310K, said the New York State Association of Realtors. They also said that there were 2.3 months of houses in inventory in December compared to 3.7 months in December 2020.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
AFP

Fed says central bank digital dollar could offer benefits

An official US digital currency could offer potential benefits to American consumers and businesses, but it is not clear they would outweigh the potential risks, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. "We look forward to engaging with the public, elected representatives and a broad range of stakeholders as we examine the positives and negatives of a central bank digital currency in the United States," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
wsau.com

Prepare for big central banks moving out of step: policymakers

(Reuters) – The world’s biggest central banks, moving in tandem at the height of the pandemic, are set to tighten policy at vastly different speeds, likely increasing economic and market volatility this year, top policymakers said on Friday. Central banks unleashed unprecedented stimulus in recent years to prop...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Market, Omicron Risks Pose New Challenge for Fed Policy Pivot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Federal Reserve officials, having plotted what seemed a clear battle plan against high inflation, must now contend with fresh signs the coronavirus is again slowing the economy as well as markets conspiring to tighten financial conditions faster than Fed policymakers may have hoped. The combination of economic...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Markets#Interest Rates#Reuters#Ledgeredge#Bank
hotelnewsresource.com

Rolf Buehlmann Named General Manager for the Peninsula New York

The Peninsula New York announced Mr Rolf Buehlmann has been appointed General Manager, effective February 14, 2022. With more than 20 years' experience in the hospitality industry, Mr Buehlmann’s most recent position began in January 2018 when he moved to Hong Kong to assume the position as Vice President, Rooms Operations and Quality for The Peninsula Hotels. During the past four years, he has led the enhancement of the guest experience for Front Office, Housekeeping and Spa as well as being instrumental in the group's innovation and technology efforts across the global rooms operations.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
wsau.com

Greek stock exchange board picks Kontopoulos as new CEO

ATHENS (Reuters) – The board of Hellenic Exchanges, the operator of Greece’s stock and equity derivatives markets, picked Yiannos Kontopoulos as its new chief executive to replace outgoing CEO Socrates Lzaridis, the group said on Saturday. Kontopoulos, a partner and chief macro strategist at London-based CQS Fund, previously...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy