Should LAUSD return to remote learning amid Omicron?

Oklahoma City Public Schools officials announced that the district will remain in the virtual learning setting for Tuesday amid the spread of the omicron variant. Superintendent Sean McDaniel said in a letter to families that staying with remote learning Tuesday will allow district leaders to assess the latest data and determine if they have enough staff to adequately sustain a safe and meaningful in-person learning environment."We continue to believe that being in the schoolhouse is the best place for kids, and we currently plan to bring all or some of our students back to campus on Wednesday, Jan. 19," McDaniel wrote. "However, all OKCPS staff and families are encouraged to maintain your contingency plans for virtual learning to continue further into the week if that is not possible." Students will continue the same asynchronous learning schedule they have been using this week. The letter says school staff will continue to be available to support students during this time. Oklahoma City Public Schools shifted to virtual learning for Thursday and Friday amid the spread of omicron. Several other school districts in the state also moved to virtual learning or closed for part of the week. All Oklahoma City Public Schools sites and offices are closed Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

