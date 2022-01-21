ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Should LAUSD return to remote learning amid Omicron?

kcrw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUSD classrooms are seeing major disruptions as the district grapples with record COVID rates among students and staff. Two educators, who...

www.kcrw.com

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo school districts to transition to remote learning amid omicron spike

Laredo school districts will transition to remote learning from Jan. 17-21. UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez made the first move on Thursday with full support from the district’s board of trustees in an emergency meeting. The LISD board followed suit a few hours later. “COVID-19 numbers have been rising in...
LAREDO, TX
blackchronicle.com

OKCPS to remain in virtual learning setting amid omicron spread

Oklahoma City Public Schools officials announced that the district will remain in the virtual learning setting for Tuesday amid the spread of the omicron variant.>> Related: Oklahoma school districts shifting to virtual learning, closing amid omicron spreadSuperintendent Sean McDaniel said in a letter to families that staying with remote learning Tuesday will allow district leaders to assess the latest data and determine if they have enough staff to adequately sustain a safe and meaningful in-person learning environment.”We continue to believe that being in the schoolhouse is the best place for kids, and we currently plan to bring all or some of our students back to campus on Wednesday, Jan. 19,” McDaniel wrote. “However, all OKCPS staff and families are encouraged to maintain your contingency plans for virtual learning to continue further into the week if that is not possible.”>> Click here to see more school closingsStudents will continue the same asynchronous learning schedule they have been using this week. The letter says school staff will continue to be available to support students during this time.Oklahoma City Public Schools shifted to virtual learning for Thursday and Friday amid the spread of omicron. Several other school districts in the state also moved to virtual learning or closed for part of the week.>> COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variantAll Oklahoma City Public Schools sites and offices are closed Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1470 WMBD

Update: Several local schools return to remote learning

MINONK, Ill. — Students at Fieldcrest CUSD #6 will learn from home this week, due to COVID related concerns. The district said on Facebook Sunday that they will share more information on logistics on Monday. Some administrative staff will be in the building to help with concerns. Meal programs...
CREVE COEUR, IL
q13fox.com

LIST: Schools return to online learning amid surge of COVID cases

SEATTLE - Schools in Western Washington are opting to return once again to online learning, as another surge in COVID-19 cases has left hundreds of students and staff in quarantine. Several schools are will return to remote learning on Wednesday. Reasons vary from high COVID transmission to too many staff...
SEATTLE, WA
cbslocal.com

Milpitas Schools Offer Online Learning Amid Omicron Surge

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — The Milpitas Unified School District said Sunday students can go back to virtual learning for at least the coming week, as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to hamper districts around the Bay Area trying to get back up to speed after the holidays. The...
MILPITAS, CA
edsurge.com

Schools Ask for Volunteer Teachers to Avoid Remote Learning During Omicron Surge

As schools head into what will be their third spring delivering education during the pandemic, the omicron variant of COVID-19 is already causing disruptions. But unlike during past surges of the virus, there’s less appetite among administrators, parents and policymakers for remote learning—much to the frustration of some teachers and students.
EDUCATION
CBS LA

LAUSD Students Return To Campuses Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tens of thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students headed back to classes Tuesday amid a dramatic countywide surge in COVID-19 cases, but officials continue to insist on the effectiveness of infection-control measures on campus. “They’ve been doing a pretty good job of controlling it,” said Steven Beswick, a parent. The district is requiring all students and staff to be tested for COVID before returning to in-person activities, even distributing thousands of take-home test kits to students since Friday. Students and employees have been getting tested at district and other sites, with the program encountering thousands of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Milpitas schools reverse decision to go remote amid rising omicron cases

MILPITAS, Calif. - Some Bay Area schools facing staffing shortages brought on by rising COVID-19 cases want to temporarily move students to remote learning but county and district rules say otherwise. The superintendent's office for the Milpitas Unified School District sent a note to parents on Saturday informing them that...
MILPITAS, CA
HeySoCal

LAUSD students back in school amid COVID surge

Tens of thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students headed back to classes Tuesday amid a dramatic countywide surge in COVID-19 cases, but officials continue to insist on the effectiveness of infection-control measures on campus. The district required all students and staff to be tested for COVID before returning...
PIX11

Paterson schools extend remote learning amid ongoing COVID surge

PATERSON, N.J. – As New Jersey continues to fight the spread of COVID-19 amid the omicron surge, the Paterson school district announced Wednesday remote learning has been extended for another week. In-person instruction is scheduled to resume on Monday, Jan. 24, according to Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer. “It is our hope that our staff […]
PATERSON, NJ
News Channel Nebraska

Colorado Teachers want to return to remote learning

As Covid-19 cases rise nationwide, some school districts are concerned about returning to the classroom. In Denver, there's a push to try to briefly return to remote learning. It's a difficult time to be a student because often their regular teachers are out with Covid related matters and a substitute has taken their place.
DENVER, CO
nbcboston.com

BPS Students Plan Walkout to Call for Temporary Return to Remote Learning

A group of Boston Public School students is planning a walkout Friday over COVID safety concerns, calling for a temporary return to remote learning. They also want more COVID-19 safety protocols to be in place. The Boston Student Advisory Council, the group organizing the protest, said it will start at...
BOSTON, MA

