Official Trailer for 'Three Songs for Benazir' Short About Afghan Teens

"The heart breaks… music escapes… that's how it gets out." Apple TV+ has unveiled the first official trailer for The Sky is Everywhere, an uplifting new film made by acclaimed filmmaker Josephine Decker - of the films Madeline's Madeline and Shirley recently. For some reason this is skipping festivals entirely and debuting directly on Apple for streaming in February. A shy, teenage musician tries to keep things together in the aftermath of her older, more outgoing sister's death. When Joe, the charismatic new guy at school, enters Lennie's life, she's drawn to him. But Lennie's complicated relationship with her sister's devastated boyfriend, Toby, starts to affect Lennie and Joe's budding love. Through her vivid imagination and honest, conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and first loss. Starring Grace Kaufman as Lennie, with Jason Segel, Cherry Jones, Pico Alexander, Ji-young Yoo, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jacques Colimon as Joe. Um wow this looks extraordinary! So much creativity in every scene, all the colors & magical moments.
