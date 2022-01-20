ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Trailer for 'Three Songs for Benazir' Short About Afghan Teens

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We will either be bombed by the foreigners, or killed by the Taliban." Though love persists. Netflix has unveiled a trailer for a documentary called Three Songs for Benazir, an award-winning 22-minute short film from filmmakers Gulistan & Elizabeth Mirzaei. This is in contention at the Oscars, currently on the long...

www.firstshowing.net

IGN

Hellbender: Exclusive Official Trailer

This horror indie film follows a teenage girl who uncovers a shocking secret about her family's past and a dark, ancient power within herself after a juvenile game gone wrong. The film stars real-life mother and daughter, Toby Poser and Zelda Adams, who also share the writing, directing, and editing credits with husband-and-father John Adams. Hellbender debuts on Shudder on February 24.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Those Who Walk Away' Haunted House Horror Film

"Once a year his hunger needs to be satisfied." VMI has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Those Who Walk Away, introducing us to the "Rotcreep" creature. After Max and Avery meet on a social media app for a first date, they end up at a haunted house only to realize the trauma they share may either save them or erupt into an unforgettable nightmare. This haunted house they encounter, home of the Rotcreep, seems especially bizarre and crazy. Those Who Walk Away stars Booboo Stewart and Scarlett Sperduto, with Nils Allen Stewart as the Rotcreep. Freaky stuff! It's crazy how this trailer starts out so sweet & nice, then turns scary so quickly. Lots of crazy things going on! Looks so intense it's hard to handle.
MOVIES
First Showing

Iko Uwais & Lewis Tan in Kick Ass 'Fistful of Vengeance' Official Trailer

"This woman you're dealing with… she needs to be stopped!" Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for a martial arts action film titled Fistful of Vengeance, made by a Dutch filmmaker named Roel Reiné. A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world from an ancient threat when superpowered assassin Kai tracks a killer to Bangkok, Thailand. Kai Jin, a young Chinatown chef in present day San Francisco, becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad's pursuit of deadly ancient powers known as the "Wu Xing". Iko Uwais stars with Lewis Tan, Lawrence Kao, and Pearl Thusi in this fast-and-furious martial arts action film. Also featuring JuJu Chan Szeto, Jason Tobin, and Yayaying Rhatha Phongam. This is a crazy cool, fully action-packed trailer with all kinds of fun characters and fight scenes. I dig it! Looks like a good time.
TV & VIDEOS
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

NEON has released this official trailer for THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD which arrives in theaters February 4th. Director Joachim Trier returns with another modern twist on a classically constructed character portrait of contemporary life in Oslo. Chronicling four years in the life of Julie, THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD examines one woman’s quest for love and meaning in the modern world. Fluidly told in twelve chapters, the film features a breakout performance by Cannes Best Actress winner Renate Reinsve as she explores new professional avenues and embarks on relationships with two very different men (Anders Danielsen Lie and Herbert Nordrum) in her search for happiness and identity.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Film#Afghans#Documentary Film#Taliban#The Afghan National Army
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For HATCHING

Tags: Hatching, Jani Volanen, Oiva Ollila, Reino Nordin, Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä. IFC Midnight has released this official trailer for HATCHING. OPENS APRIL 29TH, 2022 IN THEATERS AND DIGITAL / VOD. Synopsis: In HATCHING, 12-year-old gymnast, Tinja (Siiri Solalinna), is desperate to please her image-obsessed mother, whose popular blog ‘Lovely...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Hatching - Official Trailer

Check out the terrifying trailer for Hatching, an upcoming movie about Tinja, a 12-year-old girl who is desperate to please her mother, a woman obsessed with presenting the image of a perfect family. One day, Tinja finds a strange egg which she takes care of until it hatches. The creature that emerges becomes her closest friend and a living nightmare, plunging Tinja beneath the impeccable veneer into a twisted reality that her mother refuses to see. The film, directed by Hanna Bergholm, stars Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä, Saija Lentonen, and Jani Volanen. Hatching premieres in Sundance virtually on January 22, 2022 and arrives in theaters and on digital/VOD April 29, 2022 from IFC Midnight.
MOVIES
First Showing

Sundance 2022: Sara Dosa's Spectacularly Poetic 'Fire of Love' Doc

"If you could die at any moment, what do you leave behind?" That's the important question at the core of this documentary – because that's what the filmmakers were wondering when they were putting it together. Fire of Love is an extraordinary new documentary feature premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Directed by doc filmmaker Sara Dosa (of The Seer and the Unseen and The Last Season previously), the film tells the story of Katia & Maurice Krafft – two world famous French volcanologists. Unfortunately they died researching a volcano in Japan back in 1991. But the rest of their story hasn't been told before. The filmmakers got their hands on the entire Krafft archives, tons of old video footage and more, and figured out how to tell one of the most compelling and beautiful and inspiring stories of love and adventure ever made.
MOVIES
First Showing

Naomi Watts Races Against Time in Trailer for 'The Desperate Hour'

"Do something about it!!" Vertical Ent. + Roadside Attractions have revealed the first official trailer for The Desperate Hour, an intense "real time" thriller starring Naomi Watts as a mother. This one originally premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last year under the title Lakewood (a reference to the location where this film takes place in), but because it received so many mid to bad reviews, they decided to give it a different name. A mother on a jog in the woods desperately races against time to return and save her child as authorities place her small town on lockdown following a school shooting. In addition to Watts, the cast features Colton Gobbo and Sierra Maltby. The screenplay is written by the same writer as the thriller films Buried, ATM, Mercy, and Greenland. This definitely looks very suspenseful, but the big twist partway through this trailer is a bit strange. So that's what she tries to do? Huh… Not really sure that's a good idea.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Trailer for Thriller 'Superior' with Alessandra Mesa & Ani Mesa

"I'm worried about her." Factory 25 has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Superior, which initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival last year. This grainy, retro indie is about a woman on the run who returns to her hometown to hide out with her identical twin sister, Vivian, which alters the trajectory of both their lives. Described as an "Almodovarian psychodrama" with touches of Lynch and De Palma and 80s psychological thriller cinema. She realizes that she can pass as her sister and gets into even more trouble pretending to be her while trying to stay out of any trouble. Starring Alessandra Mesa and Anamari Mesa as sisters Marian and Vivian; along with Pico Alexander, Jake Hoffman, and Stanley Simons. This has a very specific pastiche that will some will be very attracted to, but for others it may just be grueling. But there's intricacy in the two lead's performances playing off each other throughout the film.
MOVIES
First Showing

Second Trailer for Cruz & Banderas' Satire Film 'Official Competition'

"It's not the first time I've worked with an idiot." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for Official Competition, the kooky Argentinian satire about making an indie film to play at film festivals. It's made by two Argentinian filmmakers and co-stars the powerhouse duo Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. A wealthy businessman hires an enigmatic art-house filmmaker to help make an award-winning film based on a Nobel Prize-winning novel. She casts two superstar leads that hate each other. Alternating between exacerbating the actors' mutual antipathy and uniting them in their shared discomfort with her psychologically tumultuous rehearsal techniques, Lola seeks to capture the drama of two alpha males vying for the limelight — but it won't be long before the gambit goes off the rails. Also starring Irene Escolar, Melina Matthews, Oscar Martínez, Pilar Castro, Manolo Solo, and Karina Kolokolchykova. This premiered last year at both the Venice & Toronto Film Festivals (here's the teaser), which is extra amusing because the film mocks festivals. I wish more films were this honest about how ridiculous it all is! Have fun.
MOVIES
First Showing

New US Trailer for Danish Biopic 'The Pact' Starring Birthe Neumann

"This could change everything. I can write without feeling guilty." Juno Films has released the official US trailer for an acclaimed Danish biopic titled The Pact, which originally opened in theaters in Denmark last year. The film examines the intense friendship between Karen Blixen, the Danish author best known for her autobiographical novel "Out of Africa" (written under the pen name "Isak Dinesen") and Thorkild Bjørnvig, a young and promising poet. She offers him a Faustian bargain and promises him stardom if he will obey her unconditionally. What a strange relationship. From director Bille August comes this sterling adaptation of Bjørnvig's bestselling memoir. Birthe Neumann stars as Karen Blixen, joined by Simon Bennebjerg, Nanna Skaarup Voss, Asta Kamma August, Anders Heinrichsen, and Marie Mondrup. This looks like a smart character study of an arrogant woman going mad at the end of her life. Perhaps worth a watch.
MOVIES
First Showing

Going RV Camping is No Fun in Chilling 'In the Forest' Official Trailer

"I think this wilderness trip is gonna do you both a whole lotta good." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for the indie thriller film In the Forest, arriving on VOD at the end of January for anyone curious about this. In the Forest follows Helen and her daughter Emily as they reluctantly accompany Helen's father Stan, played by Lyman Ward, on a family camping trip, driving deep into the forest for a real experience. Only to have an angry landowner arrive and force them to leave. When their RV gets stuck, Helen decides to seek help but discovers a disturbing secret on the man's property. She must then fight to protect her family and make it out of the forest alive before being hunted down. Starring Debbon Ayer, Cristina Spruell, Don Baldaramos, Sharon Sharth, Kaitlyn Dias, and Time Winters. There's not much to watch here.
CARS
First Showing

'The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert' in IMAX Official Trailer

"The boys are ready for action!" Disney revealed another short new trailer for The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert, a special one-hour cut of the epic documentary, that will be playing exclusively in IMAX theaters. This version focuses on the final part of the 4-hour doc series by Peter Jackson, when they come together for their concert performed on the rooftop in London. The doc film features in-studio footage that was shot in early 1969 for their 1970 film Let It Be. "Made entirely from never-before-seen, restored footage, it provides the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo ever filmed." The full docuseries debuted on Disney+ back in November, and most people have probably already seen it by now. But have you seen the perform in IMAX?! If not, now is your chance! Your one-and-only chance to go see The Beatles bigger than ever before. "I'm thrilled that the rooftop concert from The Beatles: Get Back is going to be experienced in IMAX," Jackson states. "It's The Beatles' last concert, and it's the absolute perfect way to see and hear it." Yes indeed. Check out the preview.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power is an expansive documentary essay on the gendered nature of film language, presented, written, directed and produced by filmmaker and CalArts professor Nina Menkes (Phantom Love). Using 175 snippets of footage from scores of films, as well as interviews with filmmakers such as Joey Soloway, Julie Dash, Catherine Hardwicke and Eliza Hittman, among others, it represents a slickly assembled bricolage of imagery and rhetoric, neatly edited by Cecily Rhett, that seeks to illustrate Menkes’ “understandings about shot design and the established cinematic canon,” to quote her director’s statement. Clearly made with the best of didactic intentions, and especially affecting...
MOVIES
First Showing

Juliette Binoche is a French Journalist in 'Between Two Worlds' Trailer

"Make the invisible visible." Madman Films in Australia has released their official trailer for Between Two Worlds, a French drama from writer / filmmaker Emmanuel Carrère. This premiered last year at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight section, and is opening sometime later this year. It is based on French journalist Florence Aubenas's bestselling non-fiction work Le Quai de Ouistreham, investigating rising precarity in French society through her experiences in the northern port city of Caen. The original French title is Ouistreham in reference to this location. Juliette Binoche stars as Winckler, who goes to live in northern France to research for her new book on the subject of job insecurity by working in various low end cleaning jobs. The cast includes a group of authentic unknown actors, including Hélène Lambert, Louise Pociecka, Steve Papagiannis, & Aude Ruyter. The film looks a bit like a Ken Loach drama but made in France, a social realist look at the honest struggles of low income workers. Definitely worth a watch.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Full Trailer for Josephine Decker's Film 'The Sky is Everywhere'

"The heart breaks… music escapes… that's how it gets out." Apple TV+ has unveiled the first official trailer for The Sky is Everywhere, an uplifting new film made by acclaimed filmmaker Josephine Decker - of the films Madeline's Madeline and Shirley recently. For some reason this is skipping festivals entirely and debuting directly on Apple for streaming in February. A shy, teenage musician tries to keep things together in the aftermath of her older, more outgoing sister's death. When Joe, the charismatic new guy at school, enters Lennie's life, she's drawn to him. But Lennie's complicated relationship with her sister's devastated boyfriend, Toby, starts to affect Lennie and Joe's budding love. Through her vivid imagination and honest, conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and first loss. Starring Grace Kaufman as Lennie, with Jason Segel, Cherry Jones, Pico Alexander, Ji-young Yoo, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jacques Colimon as Joe. Um wow this looks extraordinary! So much creativity in every scene, all the colors & magical moments.
MOVIES
First Showing

Sundance 2022: Something's Not Right in Extra Eerie 'Resurrection'

There's something wrong with Maggie. She is not who she seems. But I'll get back to that. Resurrection is an exceedingly eerie thriller premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and it's one of the best films I've seen at the festival this year. This meticulously crafted film follows in the footsteps of Yorgos Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer as an unsettling film that gets crazier and crazier as it carries on. There are no easy answers, in fact there are no answers at all. The film hides many details in almost every single frame, and there's a foreboding feeling that builds throughout. I think a key part of my enjoyment experiencing this film is not knowing anything about it before watching. Festivals offer us this very special opportunity to discover films that have never been shown publicly before, there's no marketing or PR around them yet, all we have to work with is a vague synopsis and photo. The rest we discover as the film unveils at its premiere.
MOVIES
IGN

Expired - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for this futuristic thriller, Expired, about a hitman who meets a mysterious woman and comes down with a deadly illness. The movie stars Ryan Kwanten ("True Blood"), Hugo Weaving (The Matrix series), and Jillian Nguyen ("Clickbait"). Expired, written and directed by Ivan Sen, arrives in theaters and on demand on March 18, 2022.
MOVIES
First Showing

Excl: Trailer for 'Worst To First' Doc About NYC's Z100 Radio Station

"That was the dream - hear your song coming out of the radio." Today we're debuting the official trailer for the documentary film titled Worst To First: The True Story of Z100 NYC. From Gunpowder & Sky, this entertaining doc film portrays the against-all-odds story of the launch of the iconic and most successful radio station in history, New York City's Z100. Elvis Duran, the top rated morning radio personality in America, has produced a film about the birth of one of America's most iconic radio station, Z100, and how the legendary Scott Shannon took it from "Worst to First". With an all star cast of musical legends including Clive Davis, Nile Rodgers, Joan Jett, Jon Bon Jovi and many more. "Capturing the times, personalities and music of the era," Worst To First is the story of the Z100 station and "the people behind the legacy that endures and continues to grow, reaching eight-digit audiences daily." Take a journey back to music history.
First Showing

New US Trailer for Chinese Comedy 'Too Cool to Kill' Starring Ma Li

"When you start acting, really dig into your character." Well Go USA has revealed an official US trailer for a Chinese comedy titled Too Cool to Kill, a sort of comedy of errors about a comedian who gets mixed up in some kind of crazy plots. This is opening in the US starting in late February right around the same time it also opens in China. In order to fully realize his dream of being a comedian, Wei Chenggong accidentally broke into a dangerous scam under the "persuasion" of actress Milan. But Wei Chenggong didn't know he was already involved in another real & ridiculous plot. He's left to rely on only his good luck and (somewhat questionable) acting skills to survive. Starring Wei Xiang and Ma Li, with Lun Ai, Minghao Chen, and Gianluca Zoppa. It looks like some goofy crime comedy fun, with lots of wacky characters. Worth a look.
